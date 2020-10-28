Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Channel apologises to Maharashtra government for ‘anti-Marathi’ comment, objectionable portions to be removed

Channel apologises to Maharashtra government for ‘anti-Marathi’ comment, objectionable portions to be removed

Singer Kumar Sanu’s son, who is a participant in this season, asked his fellow contestants to not talk in Marathi on the show.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 15:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo of Bollywood actor Salman Khan performing on the set of the upcoming Bigg Boss. (ANI)

After the Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena threatened to stop the filming of reality show Bigg Boss, the channel authorities apologised for contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu’s “anti-marathi” comment aired on the show. The episode was broadcast on October 27. “We have taken note of these objections and have taken corrective measures of removing the said part from all future broadcasts of the episode,” Colors channel authorities said.

Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of singer Kumar Sanu, reportedly asked his fellow contestants to not talk in Marathi on the show. He also said he gets irritated with the language and if she (the fellow participant) has the courage, she should speak in Hindi.

Also Read: Shiv Sena, MNS demand apology from Kumar Sanu’s son for ‘anti-Marathi’ comment

“We hereby apologise if we have inadvertently hurt the feelings of the people of Maharashtra due to the broadcast of the said comment in relation to Marathi language. We value the audience and the patronage of the Marathi speaking audience and respect all languages of India in the same manner,” it said.

MNS film workers’ union chief Ameya Khopkar earlier warmed that the MNS will not allow Bigg Boss to be filmed if both Jaan and Colors Channel do not apologise within 24 hours.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LAC standoff bilateral issue, Indo-Pacific a ‘cold war strategy: China
Oct 28, 2020 16:56 IST
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Oct 28, 2020 14:35 IST
LIVE: You gave 15 years to Nitish, 6 years to PM Modi, still Bihar is poorest state, says Rahul
Oct 28, 2020 17:02 IST
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Oct 28, 2020 14:04 IST

latest news

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina accuses Kavita of ‘dictatorship’, see their ugly fight
Oct 28, 2020 17:14 IST
Viacom 18 sorry for Jaan Kumar Sanu’s comments; MNS demands apology on show
Oct 28, 2020 17:09 IST
DU VC suspended, education ministry says ‘failed to discharge duties’
Oct 28, 2020 17:14 IST
Divya loses father, shares heart-wrenching note: ‘You are always with me’
Oct 28, 2020 17:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.