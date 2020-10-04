Chaos at Hathras victim’s village, RLD vice president faces ‘planned lathi-charge’

The RLD leader downplayed the incident but criticised the police for the lathi-charge on his peaceful delegation. (File photo)

It was an action-filled day at the otherwise sleepy village of Boolgarhi, under Chandapa police station of Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh. There was elaborate security arrangement at the spot where the road bifurcates for the village.

Permission was being granted for political delegations to enter the village to meet the gang-rape and murder victim’s family. However, when an RLD delegation was about to enter the village and a Samajwadi Party (SP) team was leaving on Sunday, chaotic scenes were witnessed when the police resorted to lathi-charge.

A large number of SP supporters had gathered at the barricading outside the village, waiting for their party delegation. Five SP leaders had gone inside the village. The anxious SP workers soon went out of control and jumped the barricade, and amid the chaos, RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary and his supporters arrived at the spot.

Soon there was stone-pelting from some unidentified people gathered there and police resorted to lathi-charge while Chaudhary was interacting with a reporter. The RLD workers rushed to rescue Chaudhary as police went out of control.

The RLD leader downplayed the incident but criticised the police for the lathi-charge on his peaceful delegation. When the news reached Agra, the RLD workers condemned the lathi-charge on their leader.

“This lathi-charge on Jayant Chaudhary reflects the jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh. He had gone to condole the death of the Hathras girl and was targeted in a planned manner,” said Kaptan Singh Chahar, former spokesperson of the RLD.

“Some RLD workers, including Pradeep Chaudhary, sustained major injuries,” Chahar said.

Sub-district magistrate Prem Meena denied any ‘planned lathi-charge’ and said that it was done to bring the situation under control after the SP and the RLD workers pelted stones on police.

The entry to the village was banned on Friday and not even media was allowed inside. However, on Saturday, additional chief secretary (home) Avanish Awasthi said delegations of five members can enter the village and meet the victim’s family members.

The first to meet the victim’s kin were Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday evening.