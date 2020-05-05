Chaos over liquor, row over migrants rail fare: Covid-19 news today

People wait in a long queue outside a liquor shop in Daryaganj, New Delhi, as some relaxations were allowed in lockdown norms, Monday, May 4, 2020. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo )

Covid-19 cases in India grew by 3,861 cases on Monday with the total count of infections crossing 46,000. The fresh record for new cases came on the day India eased lockdown rules and allowed the resumption of several activities. With liquor shops reopening, thousands across the country lined up outside such stores, triggering chaos and flouting social-distancing rules.

Bustle, chaos as Lockdown 3.0 begins

A degree of chaos and confusion prevailed on the first day of India’s lockdown 3.0 — this is the third extension of the national lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, but with substantial relaxations in restrictions — with several citizens violating social distancing norms and authorities struggling to enforce a complex set of regulations across the country on Monday.

Row over migrants’ rail fare as Congress offers to foot the bill

A fierce political war broke out over the issue of train fare for the migrant workers returning home, with the Congress declaring that the party and its state committees would pay the fare to enable workers to return and accusing the Centre of being insensitive to their plight. The Union government and the BJP said that the railways was bearing 85% of the fare cost, and state governments had to pay 15%, thus allowing migrants to go back home free of cost.

With 3,861 new cases, Covid-19 count crosses 46,000-mark

The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in India grew by 3,861 on Monday, a fresh record for new cases that pushed the nationwide tally of confirmed infections across the country to over 46,000. For the first time, the number of deaths in a single day was in the triple digits as 101 new fatalities took the total toll to 1,494.

Covid-19: What you need to know today

Monday, the first day of lockdown 3.0, was chaotic, and while much of it was because of the crowds outside liquor stores, not all was. There were far too many vehicles on the roads, and far too many people outside stores.

At NAM meet, PM calls for new order of globalisation

The coronavirus disease crisis has exposed the limitations of the existing international system and the world needs a new framework of globalisation and international institutions that are more representative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

Govt charts mitigation plan in case containment strategy fails

The Union health ministry is creating a mitigation plan for the scenario when the Covid-19 outbreak cannot be contained, putting together a standard operating procedure (SOP) that focuses on treating the most vulnerable and critical patients in order to reduce deaths.

For every 10 deaths, 90 recoveries: Govt

The ratio of number of Covid-19 cases recovering in relation to the number of people dying of the viral infection has improved with the current Union health ministry data showing the outcome ratio to be 90:10. So for every 10 deaths, 90 people have recovered from the disease.

‘In 10-15 days, we’ll send all migrant labourers back to their home states’: Gujarat CM

Gujarat chief minister Vi jay Rupani spoke to HT about Ahmedabad emerging as a Covid-19 hot spot, the concerns of migrant workers, and getting the state economy back on track.

Parents wary as children’s screen time increases

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak shut down schools indefinitely before many completed their curriculums for the academic year, prompting them to start online lessons in a hurry. Parents are concerned that their children aren’t receiving in-depth education and are spending a little too long in front of the computer or mobile phone screen, questioning how much of a good thing is actually good.

Govt plans to evacuate Indians stranded abroad from May 7

The government will begin repatriating Indians stranded around the world because of the Covid-19 crisis in phases from May 7, using commercial flights and naval warships to bring back hundreds of thousands of citizens.

India a step closer to making key drug to treat Covid-19

The Hyderabad based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) has synthesised the key starting materials (KSMs) for Remdesivir, the first step to develop the active pharmaceutical ingredient in a drug.

Only 610 cases in 112 aspirational districts, says govt’s empowered panel on Covid-19

Niti Aayog chief Amitabh Kant, who is heading an empowered group to strengthen India’s response to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), said on Monday that 610 Covid-19 cases were so far reported from 112 most backward districts, which are termed as “aspirational districts” by the government.

Centre review team pulls up Bengal over ‘discrepancies’ in Covid data

An inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) sent to assess West Bengal’s response to Covid-19 has alleged discrepancies in the number of cases reported by the state, pointed to its high mortality rate, and questioned the state government’s claim of having surveyed five million people.

Tension, impatience stretch across containment zones in states

Across states, in the Covid-19 containment zones, cut off from the rest of their cities, all residents confined indoors and no outsider allowed in. Life wouldn’t have been easy for the residents of these neighbourhoods, which have been under what’s called a hard lockdown -- a state in which a particular area is completely sealed and residents have no freedom of movement -- after a significant number of cases surfaced within their municipal limits.

