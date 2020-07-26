Char Dham soil and Ganga water to be sent to Ayodhya for Ram Temple Bhumi Pujan

The Char Dham shrines in Uttarakhand are considered to be one of the holiest pilgrimages in Hindu religion. ) (ANI Photo)

Holi soil from Uttarakhand’s Char Dham shrines and water from Ganga will be sent this week to Ayodhya for the Bhumi Pujan ceremony of Ram temple scheduled for August 5.

The soil and water will be sent by representatives of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). State VHP leaders said that due to Covid-19, the members will not be visiting Ayodhya but they will use postal services to send the soil and Ganga water.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5 during the Bhumi Pujan ceremony at 12.15 pm at Ram Janmabhoomi.

Manoj Verma, VHP’s organising secretary for Western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand zone said, “Uttarakhand is known as Devbhoomi and it is considered a holy land for ages. Soil from the shrines here will be used for the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Ram Temple. We will send soil from all the four shrines, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri along with water from there.”

He added that soil from certain peeths (shrines) in Dehradun and Haridwar will also be sent by the saint community along with water from Ganga from Har-ki-Pauri in Haridwar before August 3.

Verma added that the members of VHP are taking the help of postal services this year as they have been asked by senior members of the organisation to not gather at Ayodhya in person, following norms of social distancing.

One spiritual leader associated with the head of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has said the bhumi pujan will take place in ‘Abhijit Muhurta’, which is the most auspicious time to lay the foundation stone of Ram Mandir. Around 200 VIPs including chief ministers of different states, union ministers and RSS head Mohan Bhagwat are likely to participate in the event.