Charge sheet accuses ex-cop of plotting with Pak officials

New Delhi: Six months after he was arrested while providing safe passage to Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a charge-sheet against suspended deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir police Davinder Singh for conspiring with terror groups and Pakistani officials for subversive activities in the valley, officials said.

The agency has stated in the charge-sheet, filed under terror laws, that not only had Devender Singh provided safe passage twice to terrorists in his car; but had also been in touch with an assistant in the Pakistan high commission in Delhi, identified as Shafqat, for seeking information on sensitive military establishments in Kashmir, officials said on condition of anonymity.

Shafqat was repatriated to Pakistan last month along with 50% of staff at the mission as a part of an Indian decision to reduce its strength . He has not been named as an accused but figures in the charge-sheet for being in touch with Davinder Singh and terrorists through WhatsApp and other platforms.

“Devender Singh was in touch with certain officials of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi through secure social media platforms. Investigation revealed that he was being groomed by Pakistani officials for obtaining sensitive information,” said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sonia Narang, NIA Spokesperson in a statement.

Apart from Singh, the charge sheet named Hizbul’s commander in Shopian and Qazigund Syed Naveed Mushtaq, alias Naveed Babu; and other HM terrorists Irfan Shafi Mir, Rafi Ahmad Rather, Tanvir Ahmed Mir and Babu’s brother Syed Irfan Ahmad.

Singh was arrested by J&K police on January 11 this year at a check-post in Qazigund while he was taking Babu, Irfan and Rafi in his i20 car.

The agency stated in its charge-sheet that Davinder Singh had provided safe passage to Babu and his brother in February 2019 as well in his Scorpio car. The agency recovered an AK-47 rifle from his car, a Chinese pistol from his house along with ammunition and some phones which he used for communication with terrorists and Pakistan high commission officials.

Sonia Narang said in the statement: “Investigation has revealed that Pakistan based leadership of Hizb-ulMujahideen (HM) namely Syed Salahudin, Amir Khan (Deputy Chief), Khursheed Alam (Operational Head), Nazar Mehmood (Financial Head) and others along with Pakistani establishment is extending support to the cadre and commanders of outfit in Jammu & Kashmir.”

The agency said that Irfan Shafi Mir was a key person in the case as he had been to Pakistan four times since 2016 and met Syed Salahuddin.

“Irfan Shafi not only met HM leadership in Pakistan but also met Umar Cheema, Ahshan Chaudhary, Sohail Abbas and others of ISI {Inter-Services Intelligence} of Pakistan and he was tasked to identify and activate the new hawala channels for transfer of money for sustaining terrorist activities in Kashmir valley. Investigation also revealed that certain officials of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were in constant touch with Irfan Shafi and he was provided with funds to organize seminars in J&K to mobilize the masses against the Indian government. He also used to receive instructions and money from Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and also facilitated the visa applications for number of Kashmiris for their visit to Pakistan,” Narang added.

She added that Naveed Babu, a former constable of J&K police who deserted the force, was responsible for various killings in which labourers and truck drivers were killed after the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K in August last year that divested the state of its special status.

“Naveed Babu had made efforts to recruit gullible Muslims youths to join cadre of HM. He was also receiving funds from LoC traders and accused Tanveer Ahmad Wani (who was an Ex-President of LoC traders Association), was providing him funds with the help of other traders based in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Investigation has also revealed that the accused were obtaining weapons and ammunitions from across the border with the help of arms smugglers and accused Devender Singh,” Narang added.