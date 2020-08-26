Sections
Home / India News / Charge sheet an attempt to serve domestic interest, claims Pakistan

Charge sheet an attempt to serve domestic interest, claims Pakistan

Pakistan has rejected the charge sheet filed in the Pulwama attack probe, claiming it to be a ‘mischievous attempt’ to implicate Islamabad for the attack. It said...

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 23:57 IST

By Imtiaz Ahmad,

Pakistan has rejected the charge sheet filed in the Pulwama attack probe, claiming it to be a ‘mischievous attempt’ to implicate Islamabad for the attack. It said that India has failed to provide credible evidence to support its claim and that it is meant to serve ‘narrow and domestic political interests.’

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Pakistan Foreign Office says that it “categorically rejects the so-called ‘charge sheet’ by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA), which mischievously attempts to implicate Pakistan in the Pulwama attack in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) last year. The fabrications in the reported ‘charge sheet’ are patently designed to further the BJP’s anti-Pakistan rhetoric and its narrow domestic political interests.”

“At the outset, Pakistan had rejected India’s baseless allegations and expressed readiness to extend cooperation on the basis of any actionable information. India failed to provide any credible evidence for its invective and has instead been using the attack for its malicious propaganda campaign against Pakistan,” read the statement.



The statement added, “It would be recalled that Indian military aircraft engaged in belligerent action against Pakistan on 26 February, 2019. The Indian misadventure was effectively countered by the Pakistan Air Force, which resulted in the downing of two Indian warplanes and capture of an Indian pilot. Despite India’s provocations, the Indian pilot was released by Pakistan as a peace gesture.”

It concludes by saying that Pakistan has been forewarning the international community about India’s use of “false flag” operation and possible ill-conceived misadventure.

GVL Narasimha Rao, spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party, said, “Pakistan has been a habitual liar and denied its culpability in all such terror crimes despite clinching evidence. In Pulwama, NIA has presented clinching forensically matched evidence to nail the role of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Pakistan. There will be no takers for Pak’s lies either in India or internationally.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana assembly’s monsoon session lasts barely three hours
Aug 27, 2020 02:12 IST
Haryana logs 11 deaths, 1,397 new Covid cases
Aug 27, 2020 02:08 IST
Two held with fake currency in Sirsa
Aug 27, 2020 02:07 IST
Radaur MLA receives threat call, FIR registered
Aug 27, 2020 02:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.