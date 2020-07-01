Sections
Home / India News / Chariots of Lord Jagannath and siblings return to main temple without devotees

Chariots of Lord Jagannath and siblings return to main temple without devotees

There were no devotees in line with a Supreme Court order of June 22 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 15:13 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

The chariots of Lord Jagnnath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra at the Gundicha temple before staring the journey back to the Jagannath temple in Puri (HT PHOTO)

The Bahuda Yatra signifying the return of the holy trinity of Lord Jagannath and his siblings to the 12th century Jagannath temple in Puri began Wednesday morning with servitors pulling the chariots back from the Gundicha temple.

There were no devotees in line with a Supreme Court order in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. On June 23 too, the Rath Yatra took place without any devotees.

After the morning rituals at Gundicha temple, the three deities set off for the main temple atop their respective chariots. Lord Balabhadra, the eldest was the first to set off in his red-bluish green coloured chariot Taladhwaja, followed by Goddess Subhadra in red-black chariot Darpadalana. Lord Jagannath was the last to start in his red-yellow chariot Nandighosha.

The ritual of chhera pahanra (sweeping) was performed by Puri king Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb on three chariots between 10.30 am and 11.15 am. The pulling of chariots started at 11.25 am, ahead of a schedule fixed by the Sri Jagannath temple administration. The entire process is being telecast live by Doordarshan as well as state government’s own agencies.



Sri Jagannath temple chief administrator Dr Krishan Kumar said all the rituals of the festival till now have been completed on time.

This was also the first time in 285 years when the Bahuda Yatra like the Rath Yatra was held without the presence of a single devotee.

The Rath Yatra was earlier stalled following SC order on June 18. However, following interventions by several individuals including the head priest of the temple, the apex court had allowed the Rath Yatra on the condition that there is no public attendance and all entry points into Puri will remain closed. It also said each of 3 chariots, would be pulled by not more than 500 people who test negative for coronavirus.

Though around 2,000 servitors were tested ahead of the Rath Yatra on June 23, over 5,500 persons including servitors, police, staff of temple administration and sanitary staff were again tested for the Bahuda Yatra two days ago. Out of them 12 including a servitor tested positive for coronavirus.

“The persons who tested positive have been isolated and their contact tracing is on. All the servitors who took part in today’s Bahuda Yatra had tested negative for Covid,” said Puri district collector Balwant Singh.

After arriving at Simhadwar, the main gate of the Jagannath temple, the three deities will be draped in Sunabesha (golden attire) on Thursday.

Adharpana ritual, which witnesses serving 100 litres of pana (sweet drink) to the deities in specially made terracotta pots, will be held on Friday. On Saturday, the three deities would be taken back to the main temple in a ritual called Niladri Bije.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Akal Takht, SGPC urge Center to reopen Kartarpur corridor
Jul 01, 2020 15:33 IST
Odisha govt allows counter sale of liquor from today
Jul 01, 2020 15:33 IST
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Jul 01, 2020 15:33 IST
‘Let’s stop foreign dependency’: Union minister on China-linked apps ban
Jul 01, 2020 15:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.