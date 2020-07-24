Sections
Home / India News / Chattisgarh man kills his entire family, takes his life

Chattisgarh man kills his entire family, takes his life

The man killed his entire family which included his father, mother and three siblings.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 13:53 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Raipur

Image for representation. (File photo)

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man allegedly killed all five members of his family and then jumped in front of moving truck in Chattisgarh’s Bilaspur district, police said on Friday. The deceased include the parents and siblings of the man. The police said that the man was “mentally unstable” for a few years.

“The incident took place late on Thursday night in a small village under Sipat police station of the district. We have recovered six bodies after the incident,” said Dipanshu Kabra, Inspector General of Police, Bilaspur range. The police have sent the bodies for postmortem, further investigation is on.

Also read: Bodyguard of judge in Bihar allegedly shot himself, 4th incident in 6 months

The IG said that the man killed his 45-year-old father, mother, a sister who was 18 years old, and two brothers. The man used a sharp-edged weapon and killed them while they were asleep.

“He then ran out of the house and jumped in front of a vehicle at around 2 am,” said the IG.



“We are yet to find out the exact reason behind the incident because no one in the family is left. The neighbours told us that the man was mentally unstable and never used to speak anyone,” SP Bilaspur, Prashant Agarwal told HT.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chattisgarh man kills his entire family, takes his life
Jul 24, 2020 13:53 IST
China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off, says ‘no need for any interference’
Jul 24, 2020 13:51 IST
Himachal Pradesh government bans transfers amid Covid-19 pandemic
Jul 24, 2020 13:48 IST
Reliance Industries market valuation crosses Rs 14 lakh crore-mark
Jul 24, 2020 13:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.