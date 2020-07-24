Chattisgarh man kills his entire family, takes his life

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man allegedly killed all five members of his family and then jumped in front of moving truck in Chattisgarh’s Bilaspur district, police said on Friday. The deceased include the parents and siblings of the man. The police said that the man was “mentally unstable” for a few years.

“The incident took place late on Thursday night in a small village under Sipat police station of the district. We have recovered six bodies after the incident,” said Dipanshu Kabra, Inspector General of Police, Bilaspur range. The police have sent the bodies for postmortem, further investigation is on.

The IG said that the man killed his 45-year-old father, mother, a sister who was 18 years old, and two brothers. The man used a sharp-edged weapon and killed them while they were asleep.

“He then ran out of the house and jumped in front of a vehicle at around 2 am,” said the IG.

“We are yet to find out the exact reason behind the incident because no one in the family is left. The neighbours told us that the man was mentally unstable and never used to speak anyone,” SP Bilaspur, Prashant Agarwal told HT.