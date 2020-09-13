Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Chayawanprash, yoga among suggestions in health ministry’s post-Covid care management guidelines

Chayawanprash, yoga among suggestions in health ministry’s post-Covid care management guidelines

“A holistic approach is required for follow up care and well-being of all post-Covid recovering patients,” the health ministry said in the statement.

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 09:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A BMC health care worker collect swab sample of a resident at Bandra during Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

The Centre on Sunday issued guidelines for patients recovering from the deadly coronavirus disease.

“After acute Covid-19 illness, recovered patients may continue to report wide variety of signs and symptoms including fatigue, body ache, cough, sore throat, difficulty in breathing, etc,” the health ministry said in an advisory where it listed chyawanprash, yoga, pranayama and walks among the suggestions.

“A holistic approach is required for follow up care and well-being of all post-Covid recovering patients,” it said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage



At an individual level, the government advised patients to continue following the Covid-19 appropriate behavior like wearing a face mask, washing hands, maintaining social distance, and other respiratory hygiene.



It also suggested carrying out regular household work “if health permits”. “Professional work should be resumed in a graded manner,” the ministry stated in the advisory.

Stressing on the need to self-monitor the health at home, the ministry advised those recovering from Covid-19 to take the temperature and check blood pressure on a regular basis. It also asked them to take oxygen readings on pulse oximeter on the advice of doctors.

Diabetic patients have been advised to check the levels of their blood sugar regularly.

At the community level, the government advised individuals who recovered from the Covid-19 to share their experiences with their friends and relatives and spread awareness regarding the virus.

“The sharing of these experiences on social media,” said the ministry, “will help create awareness, dispel myths and stigma.”

“Take support of community-based self-help groups, civil society organizations, and qualified professionals for recovery and rehabilitation process (medical, social, occupational, livelihood),” it also said.

The ministry further advised patients to seek mental health support if there is a need.

The issue of post-Covid management protocol comes as the country is recording the highest number of daily cases. In the last seven days, India has been registering more than 90,000 cases daily, which has pushed the tally to above 46 lakh-mark.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘India’s Covid-19 recoveries rise exponentially’: Health ministry
Sep 13, 2020 08:37 IST
Congress dissenters chart next step
Sep 13, 2020 02:41 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate three petroleum projects in Bihar on Sunday
Sep 13, 2020 08:19 IST
50th BSF-BGB high-level talks begin in Dhaka today
Sep 13, 2020 08:07 IST

latest news

Netflix India’s ‘wanna feel old’ post takes people by surprise. Here’s why
Sep 13, 2020 09:28 IST
More exam centres, strict Covid-19 protocols: Here are the precautions taken by govt for NEET
Sep 13, 2020 09:23 IST
Low pressure area off Andhra coast to bring heavy rain in peninsular India
Sep 13, 2020 09:14 IST
F1 should not try and engineer freak results, says Wolff
Sep 13, 2020 09:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.