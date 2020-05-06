Chemists asked to stock up on 55 key drugs

New Delhi:

Wholesalers and retailers of drugs have been asked to maintain stocks of 55 drugs given to Covid-19 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) and 96 medicines used for treating other chronic co-morbidities that increase the risk of complications and deaths.

The directorate general of health services (DGHS) has prepared the list and the Drugs Controller General of India’s office has forwarded it to the members of the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), an industry body representing pharmacies and wholesalers in the pharma trade.

“A detailed exercise has been undertaken by the DGHS which has prepared a list of 55 medicines for ICU management and another 96 drugs for general availability and treatment of various co-morbid conditions, which may be required during these times… In light of this current pandemic, it is absolutely essential that sufficient market availability of these drugs along with other essential drugs is ensured by your members. These steps will go a long way in the effective clinical management of the pandemic,” said a note written by the Union health ministry’s officer on special duty, Sudhansh Pant, to AIOCD.

The drugs include vasopressors (used to raise low blood pressure), those used for arrhythmia (for irregular heart beat) and other cardiac emergencies, analgesics (pain killers), sedatives (sleeping pills), muscle relaxants, antibiotics and antimicrobial agents.

The list also has an estimate of the consumption of drugs for 10 days in the ICU by one patient, 25 patients and 150 patients. A separate estimate has been given of drugs used to treat chronic health conditions across the country for the next three months.

The list also includes non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agents such as paracetamols, diclofenac sodium, ibuprofen; antibacterial agents such as albendazole, amoxicillin, ampicillin, azithromycin, doxycycline, ofloxacin etc. Other drugs include antifungal, antiviral, gastrointestinal, dermatological and anti-allergic ones, hormones, and vitamins.

The estimated minimum quantity to be stocked is as per the World Health Organisation’s recommended quantity per thousand population, which is between 10 and 4000 units per 1000 population.

AIOCD, in turn, has sent out a directive to chemists regarding the listed drugs. “…as a precautionary measure, it has been advised to maintain optimum availability of listed 55 and 96 drugs sent to you all beforehand to avoid shortages in case of emergency for ICU patients. Hope you shall circulate this message to all your Chemists and Stockists in your States...,” the AIOCD said in a letter.

Retail Distributors Chemists Association president Sandeep Nangi called this a stock-taking exercise to ensure there is no shortage of any essential medicines. “The government does regular monitoring of the inventory. There is no shortage of any medicines as of now in the entire supply chain.”

Dr Yatin Mehta, chairman, Institute of Critical Care and Anaesthesiology, Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, said these drugs are readily available for patients in ICUs and others and that there has been no shortage. “The list by and large covers all essential medicines.”