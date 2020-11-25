Sections
Home / India News / Chennai airport shuts operations as Cyclone Nivar nears

Chennai airport shuts operations as Cyclone Nivar nears

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 18:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chennai airport shuts ops from 7 pm tonight till 7 am on Thursday. (Satish Bate/HT file photo. Representative image)

The Chennai airport on Wednesday evening said that it has suspended flight operations from 7 pm on Wednesday till 7 am tomorrow as Cyclone Nivar is approaching.

“Due to #CycloneNivar aircraft operations at #AAI #Chennaiairport will remain suspended from 1900hrs of 25.11.2020 (today) to 0700hrs of 26.11.2020 (tmrw). The decision has been taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and the severity of approaching Cyclone,” the airport said on its Twitter handle.

This comes after the Southern Railway cancelled seven trains scheduled for Thursday.

Also Read: ‘Preparing for worst’, says NDRF chief as Cyclone Nivar nears



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), very severe cyclonic storm Nivar is likely to cross between Mamallapuram and Karaikal during midnight hours and early hours of Thursday.



 

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) chief SN Pradhan told news agency ANI that 25 teams have been deployed throughout Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh adding that all efforts are being made to minimise damage.

Pradhan also said over 30,000 people have been evacuated from Tamil Nadu.

Watch: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace for Cyclone Nivar with Covid protocols

 

Earlier, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday visited Chembarambakkam lake to review the ground situation. 

State’s additional chief secretary Atulya Misra emphasised on the need to ensure all coronavirus (Covid-19) protocols are followed and masks and sanitisers are available.

