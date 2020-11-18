Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Chhath Puja celebrations begin, a million devotees at ghats for Bihar’s biggest festival

Chhath Puja celebrations begin, a million devotees at ghats for Bihar’s biggest festival

Authorities in Patna have appealed to the devotees to perform the puja at their homes to reduce the number of devotees at ghats in view of the Covid-19 pandemic

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 13:01 IST

By Megha, Hindustan Times Patna

Devotees at the ghat early on November 18 morning in Patna. (Photo:Santosh Kumar)

The four-day Chhath Puja celebrations commenced on Wednesday with authorities preparing ghats for devotees to pay obeisance to the Lord Sun from November 20 to 21. Around a million devotees throng ghats for celebrating Bihar’s biggest festival.

Authorities in Patna have appealed to the devotees to perform the puja at their homes to reduce the number of devotees at ghats in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Patna district magistrate Kumar Ravi said police have been deployed at ghats and devotees will not be allowed to commute in their personal vehicles to lessen the crowds. “Hence, there will be no parking facilities at the ghats.”

Ravi said no private boats will be allowed to ferry devotees during the festival. “As a precautionary measure, we have deployed disaster management teams. ...officials are looking to implement safety standards at Chhath ghats amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Ghats are getting equipped with basic amenities including drinking water, toilets, and lighting facilities. Barricading is being done for social distancing.”

The Patna Municipal Corporation has started distributing Ganga jal to encourage the celebration of Chhath at homes in view of the pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No lockdown, but there may be local restrictions: Delhi health minister
Nov 18, 2020 12:43 IST
Indiscriminate use not advisable: ICMR’s advisory for plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients
Nov 18, 2020 12:14 IST
Now only 50 guests at weddings in Delhi amid Covid-19 surge
Nov 18, 2020 13:28 IST
US approves first self-testing kit for detecting Covid-19
Nov 18, 2020 13:03 IST

latest news

IIT Kharagpur researchers ‘develop’ cellulose nano-crystals from cucumber peels for food packaging
Nov 18, 2020 13:27 IST
Now only 50 guests at weddings in Delhi amid Covid-19 surge
Nov 18, 2020 13:28 IST
IBPS Clerk prelims admit card 2020 expected today at ibps.in, here’s how to download
Nov 18, 2020 13:21 IST
Jaishankar, Canadian counterpart discuss ties, Covid-19 response
Nov 18, 2020 13:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.