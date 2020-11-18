Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Chhath Puja: UP govt urges people to celebrate at home, follow Covid protocol

Chhath Puja: UP govt urges people to celebrate at home, follow Covid protocol

Chhath is dedicated to the Sun God and is one of the most popular festivals for the people of Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh or Purvanchal.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 13:38 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Lucknow

Chhath puja is mainly observed by the people of Bihar, Jharkhand, and bordering areas in Uttar Pradesh, and it will be celebrated on November 20. (ANI)

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an advisory for Chhath Puja in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, advising people to perform rituals at their homes or nearby, as much as possible.

However, the government said that arrangements will be made by the local administration at the traditional spots near rivers/ponds for the puja. People must follow Covid-19 protocols like wearing masks and abide by social distancing, stated the government.

Chhath is dedicated to the Sun God and is one of the most popular festivals for the people of Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh or Purvanchal. Devotees gather and take a holy dip in rivers, ponds, and other water bodies during the four-day festivities from November 19 to 20.

Chhath puja is mainly observed by the people of Bihar, Jharkhand, and bordering areas in Uttar Pradesh, and it will be celebrated on November 20. This year, the main celebration is on November 20 when devotees will offer ‘argha’ to Sun God.

Meanwhile, preparations have begun for Chhath Puja in Lucknow’s Hasanganj area and on the banks of the river Ganga in Varanasi.

“Only a few devotees have come for preparations of Chhath Puja amid Covid-19. Unlike this year, the place is usually filled with devotees,” a devotee said. (ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No lockdown, but there may be local restrictions: Delhi health minister
Nov 18, 2020 12:43 IST
Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury attacks Kapil Sibal over introspection remark
Nov 18, 2020 13:38 IST
Now only 50 guests at weddings in Delhi amid Covid-19 surge
Nov 18, 2020 13:37 IST
Indiscriminate use not advisable: ICMR’s advisory for plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients
Nov 18, 2020 12:14 IST

latest news

Chhath Puja: UP govt urges people to celebrate at home, follow Covid protocol
Nov 18, 2020 13:38 IST
Mumbai: BMC to hold special cleaning drive at public places
Nov 18, 2020 13:36 IST
Now only 50 guests at weddings in Delhi amid Covid-19 surge
Nov 18, 2020 13:37 IST
IIT Kharagpur researchers ‘develop’ cellulose nano-crystals from cucumber peels for food packaging
Nov 18, 2020 13:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.