Sections
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh: 21 Shramik special trains to bring back stranded people

Chhattisgarh: 21 Shramik special trains to bring back stranded people

Around 1.2 lakh people are estimated to be stranded outside the state since the lockdown restrictions were enforced.

Updated: May 12, 2020 18:16 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

On Monday, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Centre has only given permission for 15 trains so far, even though the state government had asked for 28 trains to bring back the stranded people.(Photo by Sant Arora/Hindustan Times)

Chhattisgarh government has arranged 21 Shramik special trains to bring back stranded people, who have been stuck outside the state since the nationwide lockdown restrictions were enforced on March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, officials said on Tuesday.

“The trains, which will run between Tuesday and May 19, will bring the stranded people to Raipur, Bilaspur, Champa, Rajnandgaon, and Durg stations in the state from Ahmedabad, Vijayawada, Lucknow, Muzaffarpur, Delhi, Mehsana, Hyderabad, Kanpur, and Allahabad,” said a senior public relations officer (PRO) of the state government.

Around 1.2 lakh people are estimated to be stranded outside the state since the lockdown restrictions were enforced.

“So far, the state government has paid Rs 71,93,230 to the Union Ministry of Railways for nine trains, which will ferry 11,846 stranded people,” said Rajesh Kumar Patre, a senior labour department official.



Earlier, the state government had asked the stranded people to get in touch with local administration and register online if they wished to return to Chhattisgarh.

On Monday, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Centre has only given permission for 15 trains so far, even though the state government had asked for 28 trains to bring back the stranded people.

Baghel was speaking during the video-conference that was convened by PM Modi with all the CMs, seeking feedback on whether to ease or extend the lockdown restrictions.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
May 12, 2020 13:40 IST
2 Lashkar terrorists who shot 3 CRPF jawans identified, one was from Pak
May 12, 2020 19:15 IST
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 17:03 IST
A sneezing KTR at state function causes flutter in Telangana
May 12, 2020 17:24 IST

latest news

Puppers paw paint artwork for their grandma as a Mother’s Day gift. Watch
May 12, 2020 19:40 IST
Anthony Fauci to tell lawmakers premature reopening could lead to ‘needless’ deaths
May 12, 2020 19:35 IST
RGSSH Recruitment 2020: 418 vacancies of Staff Nurse, LDC, and others on offer
May 12, 2020 19:31 IST
Kartik Aaryan is inspired by John Krasinski, shares good news in new video
May 12, 2020 19:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.