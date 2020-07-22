Sections
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh: 443 security personnel found Covid-19 positive till now

Chhattisgarh: 443 security personnel found Covid-19 positive till now

The raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Chhattisgarh is spreading as 443 security personnel, including jawans of paramilitary forces deployed in the Communist Party...

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 16:01 IST

By Ritesh Mishra,

The raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Chhattisgarh is spreading as 443 security personnel, including jawans of paramilitary forces deployed in the Communist Party of India (CPI)-(Maoist)-hit districts in the state, have been reported to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, the police data showed.

A police official said 114 personnel and officials from Chhattisgarh Police have tested Covid-19 positive, while another 329 jawans of paramilitary forces have also been infected.

In the old Police Headquarters (PHQ) of Chhattisgarh, which is located in Raipur town, 26 police personnel tested Covid-19 positive and another seven attached to the new PHQ in Naya Raipur.

“Raipur has reported the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases among the state’s law and order personnel. So far, 38 and 34 personnel of Chhattisgarh Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), respectively, have tested Covid-19 positive in Raipur alone,” said a police official.



Paramilitary forces, including CRPF, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Border Security Force (BSF), are deployed in nine Maoist-hit districts in the state, including seven in the remote Bastar region.

“In the Bastar region, 193 officials and jawans of paramilitary forces have tested Covid-19 positive to date, of which Dantewada district accounted for the maximum number of cases at 41,” said the official while citing most of the infected personnel had joined work after their leave and belonged to various states across the country.

Sunderaj P, inspector-general (I-G) of police, Bastar division, Chhattisgarh, said the Covid-19 positive cases among paramilitary forces wouldn’t impact anti-Maoist operations.

“We have around 60,000 jawans of paramilitary forces deployed in the Bastar region. The Covid-19 positive cases reported among the forces won’t impact ant-Naxal operations,” the I-G said.

However, no police personnel has tested Covid-19 positive in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetra, Baloda Bazar, Bilaspur, Janjgir-Champa, Raigarh, Korba, Surguja, and Balrampur districts yet.

DM Awasthi, director-general of police (DGP), Chhattisgarh, said aggressive testing is being conducted among the personnel, who is in the frontline battling the pandemic, in a bid to prevent the spread of the viral outbreak.

“Police personnel is the frontline Covid-19 warriors, who are constantly undergoing tests. Swab samples are being collected on a daily basis and they have been instructed to take precautions for their safety,” the DGP said.

Earlier, Niharika Barik Singh, health secretary, Chhattisgarh, had written to CRPF, CISF, BSF, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian Army and Service Selection Board (SSB) authorities to ensure strict compliance with the quarantine protocols.

An order has been issued that whenever personnel returns to the state, they must be compulsorily quarantined for 14 days and Covid-19 tests conducted, and information about their health condition should be shared regularly with respective district collectors.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Supreme Court to hear applications in BCCI matter after two weeks
Jul 22, 2020 16:16 IST
Phygital fashion: Valentino takes haute couture show to the circus in Rome
Jul 22, 2020 16:15 IST
Covid-19 positive woman who went to UAE booked in Pune
Jul 22, 2020 16:15 IST
I am not Trump, can’t see my people suffering: Maharashtra CM on Covid pandemic
Jul 22, 2020 16:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.