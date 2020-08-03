Sections
Chhattisgarh: 65-year-old arrested on charges of molesting five minors

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Police has arrested a senior citizen (65) on charges of molesting five minors at his house in Balod district. He has been booked under Sections 375 (rape) and...

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 13:26 IST

By Ritesh Mishra,

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Police has arrested a senior citizen (65) on charges of molesting five minors at his house in Balod district.

He has been booked under Sections 375 (rape) and 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and sent to judicial custody on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Balod, DR Porte said that the accused is a barber and used to live in a village under the jurisdiction of Arjunda police station.

“The minor girls used to visit the accused Rekhuram Sen’s house to watch television. He molested them between July 20 and 30,” said the ASP.



“The incidents occurred in the afternoon, when most of the villagers would go to work in fields. No one was suspicious of his activities because he is a senior citizen,” he added.

The crime came to light on Saturday, when one of the rape survivors narrated her ordeal to a family member.

