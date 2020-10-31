Chhattisgarh: Amit Jogi extends support to BJP in Marwahi bypoll

This is the first time in the last 20 years that Jogis are not in fray in Marwahi . (PTI Photo)

Three days before the Marwahi bypoll, Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) chief Amit Jogi has decided to extend support to the BJP’s candidate on Saturday, claiming the Congress has ‘continuously insulted’ his father Ajit Jogi.

This is the first time in the last 20 years that Jogis are not in fray in Marwahi because on October 19 Amit Jogi’s nomination from JCC was rejected on the basis of a high-power committee report which found that the leader was not a tribal. The nomination papers of Jogi’s wife Richa Jogi, who had filed nomination for the same seat, were also cancelled on the same ground

The reserved seat for schedule Tribes (ST) Marwahi seat, which falls in the newly formed Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) district, fell vacant following the death of sitting MLA and Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) chief Ajit Jogi in May. The elections are scheduled on November 3.

In a written statement, Jogi said that he was informed by the JCC (J) legislative party leader Dharamjeet Singh and party leader Rajendra Rai that they have decided to extend support to BJP candidate Gambhir Singh.

Jogi further said that he had not spoken directly to BJP leaders in this connection but the support is temporary.

“The Congress chief minister and his party members have been continuously insulting my father Ajit Jogi that goes against the tradition of the country and basic morality. Hence, we have decided to extend support to the BJP in the bypoll and I appeal to the people of Marwahi to vote against the Congress and teach them a lesson,” said Jogi.

RP Singh, senior Congress leader and party spokesperson, reacting over the support of JCC to BJP, said that there is nothing new and Congress and people of Marwahi were aware of the tie up from the beginning.

“What is the promise BJP has given for the support? Is there any kind of deal? People have the right to know. As far as the question of insult to Ajit Jogi is concerned, it was the BJP who raised questions on the tribal status of Ajit Jogi since he entered politics,” said Singh.

It is worth mentioning that both BJP and Congress have fielded doctors in the Marwahi constituency. The BJP fielded a tribal surgeon, Gambhir Singh, as its candidate while the ruling Congress has put up veteran Dr Krishan Kumar Dhruw, who had a long stint as the block medical officer (BMO) in the area.

“Everyone knows that Congress has snatched the democractic right of the Jogi family, which should be condemned. As far as support for our party candidate in Marwahi, we welcome it. Amiy Jogi’s party has a huge vote bank and its support will strengthen the democratic values,” said senior BJP leader and spokesperson, Sacchinand Upsane.