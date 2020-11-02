Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh by-poll: Tough contest on cards in Ajit Jogi’s bastion Marwahi

Chhattisgarh by-poll: Tough contest on cards in Ajit Jogi’s bastion Marwahi

The constituency has been the bastion of former chief minister late Ajit Jogi for last two decades but this is the first time in last 20 years when the Jogis are not in the fray.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 21:59 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

The by-poll was necessitated after Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA and former chief minister Ajit Jogi passed away in May this year. (PTI)

In a direct fight between ruling Congress and the BJP, the polling for by-election for Marwahi constituency in Chhattisgarh will be held on Tuesday. The by-poll was necessitated after Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA and former chief minister Ajit Jogi passed away in May this year.

The constituency has been the bastion of Jogi for last two decades but this is the first time in last 20 years when the Jogis are not in the fray because Amit Jogi’s nomination from the JCC was rejected.

Jogi’s nomination was rejected based on a high-power committee report which found that he was not a tribal. The nomination papers of Jogi’s wife Richa Jogi, who had filed nomination for the same seat, were also cancelled by the district collector on the same ground

On Saturday, the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (Jogi) had extended support to the BJP candidate alleging that the ruling Congress has insulted late Ajit Jogi. The JCC has four MLAs in the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly.



In another development on Sunday, a couple of JCC MLAs extended their support to Congress in a press conference in Marwahi.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh bypolls on Tuesday, multi-corner contests to decide fate of 88 candidates

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel led the campaign for Congress and visited the constituency four times in last one month. The BJP national vice president Raman Singh led the campaign for the party and addressed rallies.

The Congress highlighted several pro-farmer and pro-tribal initiatives of the state government including the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojna, cow dung procurement scheme, distribution of forest rights certificates, and relief measures to combat the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We are winning the Marwahi by-poll from a margin of at least 30,000 votes. The people have understood that the present government is pro poor and pro tribal and hence they have decided to vote for us,” said state minister Jai Singh Agarwal, in-charge of the Congress for Marwahi by-poll.

While the BJP accused the Congress government of failing on all fronts, it also alleged that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated.

As many as 1,90,907 voters - 93,694 males, 97,209 females and four from the third gender - will exercise their franchise for which 286 polling stations have been set up. Of these, 126 have been recognized as sensitive.

The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

It is worth mentioning that both the BJP and the Congress have fielded doctors in the Marwahi constituency. The BJP fielded a tribal surgeon, Gambhir Singh, as its candidate while the ruling Congress a veteran doctor Dr Krishan Kumar Dhruw, who had a long stint as the block medical officer (BMO) in the area.

“Everyone knows that Congress has snatched the democratic right of the Jogi family which should be condemned. After the support of Jogi’s party, we are sure of winning because it has been the bastion of Jogis. Secondly, people of Marwahi know that the present government has done nothing for them,” said senior BJP leader and spokesperson, Sacchinand Upsane.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
Nov 02, 2020 21:02 IST
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Nov 02, 2020 18:43 IST
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
Nov 02, 2020 15:43 IST
DC vs RCB Live: Rahane, Dhawan taking game away from Bangalore
Nov 02, 2020 22:02 IST

latest news

One festive month doesn’t help, retail sales still a struggle: Rajiv Bajaj
Nov 02, 2020 21:54 IST
Covid-19: Punjab CM orders expansion of contact tracing to 15 people
Nov 02, 2020 21:52 IST
Nagaland by-polls: 43k electorate to decide fate of 8 candidates in fray
Nov 02, 2020 21:53 IST
Germany starts ‘wave-breaker’ shutdown as Europe locks down
Nov 02, 2020 21:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.