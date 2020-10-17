Sections
Chhattisgarh bypolls: Amit Jogi’s nomination papers rejected

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 23:21 IST

By Ritesh Mishra,

Nomination papers filed by the chief of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) Amit Jogi for the upcoming bypolls on Marwahi constituency, a traditional seat of the leader and his father and former chief minister Aji Jogi, was rejected by the district collector on Saturday.

Jogi’s Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificate filed with the nomination papers was found “invalid”. The nomination papers of Jogi’s wife Richa Jogi, who had filed nomination for the same seat, was also cancelled by the district collector on the same ground.

“After scrutiny, the nomination papers of Amit Jogi and Richa Jogi have been cancelled,” an election official of district said.

A Chhattisgarh-government constituted scrutiny committee headed by DD Singh, secretary of state’s Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste development department, in its order dated October 15, 2020, had cancelled Jogi’s tribal caste certificate.



The bypolls on the Marwahi assembly seat, which was empty after the death of former CM Ajit Jogi, will be held on November 3. The ruling Congress party has given a ticket to Dr KL Dhruve from the seat, while Dr Gambhir Singh is contesting on Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ticket.

Amit Jogi, reacting on the rejection of his and his wife’s nomination papers, in a written statement alleged that the district collector took the action on directions from chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. He said he challenge the decision legally.

“I have full faith in the judiciary and the people’s court, and justice will be done with Jogi family as usual,” he said.

“The high-level caste scrutiny committee had suddenly cancelled the certificate. Everyone, except me, was aware of the development. There is conspiracy going on against me at the behest of Chhattisgarh CM. The country functions according to law and constitution not by revenge. The government has finally admitted that it is impossible to defeat Jogi in people’s court,” Jogi stated.

Congress has welcomed the decision of high-powered committee. “The tribals of the state have got justice after the decision. We welcome the decision of the committee,” said state Congress spokesperson RP Singh.

The controversy over Ajit Jogi’s tribal status has been a political issue in Chhattisgarh since 2001.

