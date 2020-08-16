Sections
Chhattisgarh CM announces fund for contribution towards Ram Van Gaman project

Chhattisgarh CM announces fund for contribution towards Ram Van Gaman project

Nine sites have been selected in the first phase of the Ram Van Gaman Tourist Circuitproject, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said during his address at the Independence Day function in capital Raipur.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 08:36 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times Raipur

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel announced schemes for students and promoting health and tourism in the state during his Independence Day address on August 15, 2020. (HT File Photo )

Chhattisgarh will create a dedicated fund for contributions from people towards the development of the state government’s ambitious ‘Ram Van Gaman Tourist Circuit’ project.

Nine sites have been selected in the first phase of the project, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Saturday during his address at the Independence Day function in capital Raipur.

The sites selected are Sitamarhi-Harchaika (Koriya), Ramgarh (Ambikapur), Shivrinarayan (Janjgir-Champa), Turturiya (Baloda Bazar), Chandkhuri (Raipur), Rajim (Gariaband), Sihawa-Saptarishi Ashram (Dhamtari), Jagdalpur (Bastar) and Ramaram (Sukma).

“Chhattisgarh is ‘nanihal’ (maternal place) of Lord Ram. He had also spent most of his time in Chhattisgarh during his exile. For the memories, the state government is going to develop RamVan Gaman Tourism Circuit. In order to give an opportunity to the people of the state to contribute towards this sacred work, we have decided to set up the Ram Van Gaman Paryatan Paripath Vikas Kosh,” Baghel said.



He also launched the ‘Padhai Tuhar Para’ scheme under which school students will be able to study in their localities in view of the suspension of classes due to coronavirus outbreak.

“The online education platform ‘Padhai Tunhar Duar’ scheme launched by the state government earlier during the lockdown yielded better results and around 22 lakh children are getting its benefit. Subsequently, we are now starting the ‘Padhai Tuhar Para’ scheme to teach children with the help of community in their localities and villages,” said Baghel.

The chief minister further said that the ‘Mukhyamantri Slum Swasthya Yojana’ will be launched in urban areas of the state, under which people will be provided health facilities at their doorstep through 70 mobile medical units in all 14 municipal corporations.

Similarly, the Radhabai Diagnostic Centre Scheme will also be introduced under which pathology and other testing facilities will be provided at concessional rates, he said.

