Home / India News / Chhattisgarh CM asks Chief Justice of HC to notify fast track courts for sexual crimes

Chhattisgarh CM asks Chief Justice of HC to notify fast track courts for sexual crimes

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said there is an urgent need for prompt consideration for the victims of sexual crimes to get speedy justice and exemplary punishment for the accused.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 12:48 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that sexual offences against women and children are a matter of grave concern in the country and need immediate attention. (PTI)

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court PR Ramchandra Menon requesting him to notify fast track courts in all the districts for speedy hearing and disposal of cases of sexual offences.

Baghel in his letter on Monday said that sexual offences against women and children are a matter of grave concern in the country and need immediate attention.

“Despite the fact that adequate laws have been made on the above subject these kinds of heinous crimes are not decreasing in number. Additionally, delayed justice is also a matter of concern,” he wrote.

The CM said that in cases of sexual offences against women and children, there’s an urgent need for prompt consideration for the victims to get speedy justice and exemplary punishment for the accused. “It is our responsibility to ensure that,” the letter said.

Baghel also said that the required number of fast track courts for cases related to sexual offences should be notified in all the districts of the state for which the time period and time limit of hearing of such cases will be prescribed.

The state government has affirmed that it will provide all necessary cooperation in the matter.

