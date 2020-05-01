Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM Modi, wants special train to ferry 1.6 lakh migrants

Baghel in his letter to PM Modi stated that the instructions issued on April 29 by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for inter-state movement of workers, migrants will prove beneficial in restoring normalcy and economic activities in the state. (ANI PHOTO.)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to run a special train to bring back migrant workers of Chhattisgarh stranded in other states.

Baghel in his letter to PM Modi stated that the instructions issued on April 29 by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for inter-state movement of workers, migrants will prove beneficial in restoring normalcy and economic activities in the state.

Drawing the prime minister’s attention towards workers, migrants of the state who are stranded in other states and are unable to return due to lockdown, Baghel said that the number of such workers is more than 1.6 lakh at present and taking care of the economic and mental condition of these workers and their homecoming is very important.

The CM said the Central Government’s decision of imposing lockdown for prevention of Covid-19 helped in controlling the spread of this epidemic in the state, as a result of which the number of coronavirus positive patients in the state is less.

The CM stated in the letter that Chhattisgarh is coordinating with other states for return of these migrants and an action plan has been chalked out to bring back these workers through buses. However, it would be difficult to arrange buses and other infrastructure required to bring back these workers in such large numbers. Also, it will be extremely difficult to take care of the safety and convenience of these migrants on a long distance journey.

“In the present situation point to point special trains could be run to ensure safety, convenience and hygiene of these workers. The Chhattisgarh government has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard. I request you to take a quick decision regarding operating a special train for bringing back stranded labourers of Chhattisgarh from other states,” the CM said in his letter.