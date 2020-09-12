Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh CM writes to Centre, seeks Rs 736.74 crore for running Covid-19 facilities

Chhattisgarh CM writes to Centre, seeks Rs 736.74 crore for running Covid-19 facilities

The CM further stated that the state government is taking the initiative to prevent the spread of coronavirus Chhattisgarh -- 29 dedicated hospitals and 221 Covid Care Centres have been established in the state.

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 21:46 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

In the letter, CM Bhupesh Baghel also urged the health minister to increase ICU beds in AIIMS Raipur since Covid-19 patients were continuously increasing. (HT PHOTO.)

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan demanding the remaining amount of Rs 736.74 crore for operating Covid-19 dedicated hospitals and Covid Centres in the state and immediate supply of resources required for curbing and prevention of coronavirus.

In the letter, the CM also urged the health minister to increase ICU beds in AIIMS Raipur since Covid-19 patients were continuously increasing.

The CM further stated that the state government is taking the initiative to prevent the spread of coronavirus Chhattisgarh -- 29 dedicated hospitals and 221 Covid Care Centres have been established in the state. At present, the state government has set up 29,111 hospital beds, including 406 ICU and 370 HDU beds for the treatment of patients in these facilities.

The Health and Family Welfare Department of Chhattisgarh had written a reference letter, demanding Rs 821.93 crore for operating Covid-19 Hospitals and Covid Care Centers, out of which only Rs 85.19 crore has been received till date.



The chief minister urged the Union minister to provide the remaining amount of Rs 736.74 crore as soon as possible so that all the necessary resources can be arranged in time.

Baghel informed that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur is playing an important and commendable role in the treatment of Covid-19 patients. He said that in the present scenario, when the number of critical patients is increasing, there is an urgent need to increase the number of available ICU beds from 54 to 200 beds in AIIMS Raipur.

Baghel said that in the past also various materials were demanded by the state against which very little quantity was received from the Centre.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Sep 12, 2020 21:48 IST
Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca trial resumes after UK green light
Sep 12, 2020 19:46 IST
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Sep 12, 2020 21:48 IST
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Sep 12, 2020 21:33 IST

latest news

4-year-old falls off stairs and dies at GMCH, Jammu; kin allege doctors’ negligence
Sep 12, 2020 21:42 IST
Bouchard reaches first WTA final in over 4 years in Istanbul
Sep 12, 2020 21:41 IST
Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Sep 12, 2020 21:48 IST
Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani tests positive for Covid-19
Sep 12, 2020 21:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.