Chhattisgarh CM writes to Nitin Gadkari, urges him to expedite work National Highways in the state

Baghel urged in his letter to Gadkari sent on Tuesday that Ambikapur-Bhaisamuda-Wadrafnagar-Dhangaon-Bamhani-Renukoot road, whose 110-kilometre (km) stretch falls in Chhattisgarh, and Raigarh-Dharamjaigarh road, 72 km of which passes through the state, be declared as NH.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 16:43 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

The CM has also requested the Central minister to ensure the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) gives permission for upgrading and widening of NH-149B, which includes the Champa-Korba-Katghora stretch. (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to the Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, urging him to expedite the tardy construction work of national highways (NH) that pass through the state and convert some state highways into NH.

Baghel urged in his letter to Gadkari sent on Tuesday that Ambikapur-Bhaisamuda-Wadrafnagar-Dhangaon-Bamhani-Renukoot road, whose 110-kilometre (km) stretch falls in Chhattisgarh, and Raigarh-Dharamjaigarh road, 72 km of which passes through the state, be declared as NH.

The CM has also requested the Central minister to ensure the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) gives permission for upgrading and widening of NH-149B, which includes the Champa-Korba-Katghora stretch.

Baghel also drew Gadkari’s attention to the tardy construction work for the past two years of NH-30, which runs between the state capital Raipur and Dhamtari district. He also pointed out that the condition of NH-43 that runs between Pathalgaon and Kunkuri is pitiable, and immediate efforts must be made to improve it.



