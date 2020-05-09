Chhattisgarh CM writes to PM Modi, demands immediate release of Rs 1,000 crore amid Covid-19 crisis

As per the Union Ministry of Health figures updated on Friday, the state has witnessed nearly 60 Covid-19 patients so far. (ANI)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and made a demand of a package worth Rs 30,000 crore to help the state battle the economic crisis staged by the coronavirus pandemic, news agency ANI reported.

CM Baghel wrote to PM Modi on Friday and demanded the release of the package in the coming three months. The chief minister, however, pressed for an immediate release Rs 10,000 crore in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The number of coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh is relatively lower as compared to the rest of the country. As per the Union Ministry of Health figures updated on Friday, the state has witnessed nearly 60 Covid-19 patients so far while 38 have been cured or discharged from hospitals. The state has seen no coronavirus fatalities.

This is when Covid-19 cases rise unabated across the country. The national tally now nears the 60,000-mark. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with over 17,000 coronavirus cases. In Gujarat, Covid-19 patients have crossed the 7,000-mark.

The national capital is also struggling to contain the rise in cases. Delhi has reported nearly 6,000 Covid-19 cases.

In a press briefing on Friday, Union health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said the country must learn to live with the virus.

“We will have to learn to live with the virus, for which it is important to make critical behavioural changes and incorporate all the preventive guidelines that the health ministry has been issuing on following hand hygiene, cough etiquette and social distancing measures, as part of our daily routine. It is an everyday battle for us to keep the infection at bay,” Agarwal said.