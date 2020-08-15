Chhattisgarh CM writes to PM Narendra Modi, demands inclusion of Chhattisgarhi dialect in 8th Schedule

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the inclusion of Chhattisgarhi dialect among the languages in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution enabling its wider use and recognition.

In his letter, the chief minister said that while it has been twenty years since the formation of Chhattisgarh as the 26th state of the Indian Republic, in terms of culture, the state has a separate identity in ancient history.

He said that the states’ Chhattisgarhi dialect has a history of its own. The grammar of the dialect, prepared by Hiralal Kavyopadhyay and edited and translated by George A.K. Grierson, was published in the Journal of the Asiatic Society of Bengal in 1890. A wide range of quality literature is also available in Chhattisgarhi and is continuously increasing.

The CM further said that while Chhattisgarhi sub-dialects and some other languages are also prevalent in the state, the majority of the residents use Chhattisgarhi as their language and it is also a language of communication with those speaking other regional dialects. He informed that apart from Hindi, Chhattisgarhi has been adopted as a state official language and Chhattisgarhi Official Language Day is celebrated every year on 28th November in the state.

Further building the case for the language, CM Baghel said the Chhattisgarh Official Language Commission has also been constituted to preserve the tradition and for the development of overall linguistic diversity of the state according to the public sentiment and necessity.

Baghel said it has been conveyed by the Centre that the inclusion of Chhattisgarhi and some other languages in the Eighth Schedule is under consideration. In this perspective, in accordance with the sentiment of 2.75 crore people of Chhattisgarh state, you are requested that keeping in view the prosperity and public goodness of Chhattisgarh, it is necessary to include Chhattisgarhi in the Eighth Schedule.



The Eighth Schedule currently recognises 22 Indian languages,helping in their development and enabling people to take examinations for public service in the listed languages.

He also urged the prime minister to take quick and positive decisions in accordance with the sentiments of the people of the state.