Chhattisgarh CM writes to PM requesting supply of iron ore to Bastar steel industries at 30% concession

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to make iron ore available to steel industries in the underdeveloped Bastar region at a 30% concession rate through National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), a central government-run undertaking.

In the letter written on Sunday, the CM said that the concession would help the steel industries to operate on a larger scale, make them profitable, and would also create employment opportunities for local youth.

The concession would accelerate remote Bastar’s development and economic growth, he said.

The state government has also sent a similar proposal to NMDC, he added.

The CM pointed out to the PM that the mineral-rich Bastar held a special place in the country.

“Bastar region is more abundant in mineral and forest resources than other parts of the country. However, economic activities are limited in Bastar due to dense forest cover and in strict compliance with the Forest Conservation Act, 1980. The growing unemployment can be attributed to the rise of Left-wing extremism activities, which have further hindered the region’s growth. However, the launch of the district mineral foundation (DMF) scheme in 2015 aims to alleviate the condition of the families, who have been affected by indiscriminate mining in the region,” the letter stated.

The CM drew the PM’s attention to NMDC’s mining activity in the Dantewada district for over 50 years and pleaded for a 30% concession for iron ore for Bastar’s growth and development.

“Steel industries have not become a profitable venture for private entrepreneurs, despite the abundance of iron ore. If NMDC provides iron ore to Bastar-based steel industries at a 30% concession, they will soon become profitable and can create more job opportunities for the region’s youth,” he added.