Chhattisgarh declares 3-day mourning as mark of respect to Motilal Vora

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel declared a three-day state mourning on the demise of Motilal Vora, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and veteran Congress leader, on Monday.

“In this duration of state-mourning, national flags hoisted on government buildings will fly at half-mast and no entertainment or cultural programme will be organised. The government has also decided that the last rites of Vora would be performed with state honour,” a press note issued by the Chhattisgarh government stated.

Vora died due to post Covid-19 complications at Fortis Escort Hospital in Delhi. He was 93.

The veteran leader had been admitted to the hospital a few days ago with a urinary infection. He also had a lung infection and was put on ventilator support, his family said.

He will be cremated in Chhattisgarh.

A former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Vora was a Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh. He has also served as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) treasurer for 16 years till 2018. The post was handed over to another senior leader Ahmed Patel after a reshuffle by the Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “among the senior-most Congress leaders who had vast administrative and organisational experience in a political career that spanned decades.”

