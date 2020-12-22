Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh declares 3-day mourning as mark of respect to Motilal Vora

Chhattisgarh declares 3-day mourning as mark of respect to Motilal Vora

Congress veteran Motilal Vora died due to post Covid-19 complications at Fortis Escort Hospital in Delhi. He was 93.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 08:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Raipur

A former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Motilal Vora was a Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh. (PTI)

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel declared a three-day state mourning on the demise of Motilal Vora, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and veteran Congress leader, on Monday.

“In this duration of state-mourning, national flags hoisted on government buildings will fly at half-mast and no entertainment or cultural programme will be organised. The government has also decided that the last rites of Vora would be performed with state honour,” a press note issued by the Chhattisgarh government stated.

Vora died due to post Covid-19 complications at Fortis Escort Hospital in Delhi. He was 93.

The veteran leader had been admitted to the hospital a few days ago with a urinary infection. He also had a lung infection and was put on ventilator support, his family said.



He will be cremated in Chhattisgarh.

A former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Vora was a Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh. He has also served as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) treasurer for 16 years till 2018. The post was handed over to another senior leader Ahmed Patel after a reshuffle by the Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “among the senior-most Congress leaders who had vast administrative and organisational experience in a political career that spanned decades.”

“Shri Motilal Vora Ji was among the senior-most Congress leaders, who had vast administrative and organisational experience in a political career that spanned decades. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi wrote in a tweet.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest: Delhi-Meerut Expressway blocked again
by Karn Pratap Singh
New Covid strain not yet found in India: Experts
by Rhythma Kaul
PM Modi to release cash, speak to farmers in Dec 25 outreach
by Zia Haq
Delhi’s pollution increases, temperature to fall further
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

iPhone to iCar: Apple car may hit roads by 2024, will get ‘next level’ battery
PM Modi to attend centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University today
by Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Sushmita Sen, BF Rohman Shawl and daughters off to Dubai
by HT Entertainment Desk
Two employees of oil drilling company abducted in Arunachal Pradesh
by Utpal Parashar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.