Chhattisgarh extends lockdown in major cities till Aug 6, cites rise in cases

The cabinet also took stock of Covid beds for patients in the cities where most of the cases are concentrated.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 18:43 IST

By Hindustan Times, Raipur, Hindustan Times Raipur

With a total of 2,187 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state. (Photo @ChhattisgarhCMO)

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday extended the ongoing lockdown period in major cities till August 6 amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting headed by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The affected cities are Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Rajnanadgaon and others.

Agriculture minister Ravindra Choubey, briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, said that since there is a rise in cases in cities like Raipur, Durg and Bilaspur, the decision has been taken to extend the weeklong lockdown enforced last week till August 6.

“The government has given instructions to the district collectors to ensure strict compliance to the lockdown rules in areas where the infection rate is high and all steps should be taken to contain the spread of virus,” Chaubey said.



The cabinet also took stock of Covid beds for patients in the cities where most of the cases are concentrated, he said.

Chhattisgarh, where the infection has spread in all the 28 districts, has reported 7,623 Covid-19 cases till Sunday night. Out of them, 2,626 were active cases and 4,944 patients were discharged while 43 others have died of the infection.

As per the health department data, the state has recorded over 5,000 cases in the last one month. With a total of 2,187 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state.

Earlier, the lockdown was also imposed in several coronavirus-hit urban areas of various districts, including Bilaspur, Korba, Ambikapur, Durg and Rajnandgaon last week for different periods.

