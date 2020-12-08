Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh farmers can now call emergency helpline for paddy procurement grievances

Chhattisgarh farmers can now call emergency helpline for paddy procurement grievances

Senior officials have been told to include farmers’ grievances redressal service under Dial 112 which would be provided to the farmers during the paddy procurement season.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 18:27 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

Farmers of Chhattisgarh will now be able to lodge complaints about any kind of error in the procurement system and can get kind of financial assistance by calling on 112 . (Representational image/HT PHOTO)

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to redress all grievances of farmers in Chhattisgarh, including those related to paddy procurement through Dial 112 service, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials said the decision was taken by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the larger interest of farmers.

Senior officials have been told to include farmers’ grievances redressal service under Dial 112 which would be provided to the farmers during the paddy procurement season.

Presently, emergency services are provided under Dial 112 and now Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) have been directed to ensure immediate redressal of the complaints received from farmers via Dial 112.



“Farmers of Chhattisgarh can get all the required information about registration of the procurement and can lodge complaints about any kind of error in the procurement system and can get seek financial assistance by calling on 112 . Under Dial 112 service, their problems and grievances would be quickly redressed and will be monitored by Collector and SPs. Every week the Chief Secretary would review the complaints received from the farmers under Dial 112 and the action taken to redress the same,” said a senior official of Chhattisgarh’s public relations department.

The government’s decision comes almost a week after a 45-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide in Bastar’s Kondagaon district.

His family members claimed that he was worried about selling his paddy crops cultivated in over six acres of land after learning that the maximum area of his farm under paddy production was written off in the government record for the purpose of procurement.

The district administration later suspended a revenue official for allegedly making an erroneous entry for the farmer’s paddy cultivation area in the government record.

However, the administration said that the error was not the reason for the farmer’s death. The farmer was found dead on December 2.

As per preliminary information, the farmer had sown paddy on his 2.731 hectare (6.70 acre) of land and was eligible to sell around 100 quintal of paddy at the minimum support price (MSP) in the cooperative society.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
Dec 08, 2020 18:30 IST
No midway, just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Amit Shah at today’s meeting, says farmers’ leader
Dec 08, 2020 17:48 IST
LIVE: Wanted to go to the border not as CM but as a common man, says Kejriwal
Dec 08, 2020 18:57 IST
PM Modi, Qatar emir decide to create task force for investments into India
Dec 08, 2020 17:21 IST

latest news

XF vs E-Class vs S90 vs 5 series: How premium sedans play to their strengths
Dec 08, 2020 19:04 IST
Rs4 per km: PMC SC okays e-bike rental scheme for Pune
Dec 08, 2020 19:03 IST
Japan unveils 708 billion dollars in fresh stimulus with eye on post-Covid growth
Dec 08, 2020 18:56 IST
Mukesh Khanna rejects Saif Ali Khan’s apology for his comments on Ravana
Dec 08, 2020 18:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.