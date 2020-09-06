Chhattisgarh fixes rate of Covid-19 treatment at private hospitals

Chhattisgarh government has fixed the cost of Covid-19 treatment across private hospitals of the state, a health official said on Sunday. Patients will have to bear the cost of treatment at private hospitals which have been classified under A, B and C categories across various districts based on the medical facilities available with them.

An order in this regard was issued by health department on Saturday under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, the Chhattisgarh Public Health Act, 1949, and the Chhattisgarh Epidemic Diseases Covid-19 Regulations, 2020, a public relations department official said.

Hospitals in major districts like Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Bilaspur, Korba and Raigarh have been listed in ‘A’ category, while those in Surguja, Mahasamund, Dhamtari, Kanker, Janjgir-Champa, Balodabazar-Bhatapara, Kabirdham and Bastar districts are under ‘B’ category.

The ‘A’ category hospitals accredited by the National Accreditation Board of Hospitals (NABH) can charge Rs 6,200 per day from moderately sick patients, Rs 12,000 per day for severely ill patients and Rs 17,000 per day for very severely ill patients.

The non-NABH accredited hospitals can charge Rs 6,200, Rs 10,000 and Rs 14,000 from moderate, severe and very severely ill patients respectively.

Meanwhile, hospitals in the ‘B’ category can charge 80 percent of the rate fixed for the three categories of patients in the ‘A’ category hospitals while hospitals in the ‘C’ category can charge 60 percent of it, the official said.

The state government has also decided to provide online medical consultancy to Covid-19 patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and are undergoing treatment at home at Rs 250 per day for 10 days, he said.