Chhattisgarh: Four Maoists killed in encounter with security forces

Raipur: Security forces have gunned down alleged four members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (CPI)-Maoist at Jagargunda in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district in the Bastar region during a brief encounter on Wednesday morning.

The bodies of the Maoist rebels are yet to be identified and combing operation is still in progress, the police said.

Inspector-general of Police (IGP), Bastar range, Chhattisgarh Police, Sunderraj P, said the joint operation was launched by District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA) troops in Nilagod jungle based on an intelligence input about the presence of the Maoist cadres, who owed their allegiance to Jagargunda Area Committee.

“At around, 9:30 am on Wednesday, there was an exchange of heavy fire between the troops and Maoists near Pulamphar jungle under the jurisdiction of Jagargunda police station in the Sukma district. The firing lasted for about 20 minutes. We have recovered male bodies of four Maoists, whose identity is yet to be ascertained,” Sunderraj said.

“A .303 rifle and a cache of country-made weapons, explosive and camping materials have been recovered from the encounter site,” he added.