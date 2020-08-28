Chhattisgarh gets additional 1.50 crore man-days under MNREGA

Sections
Chhattisgarh Panchayat minister TS Singh Deo had written a letter to the Central government for the increase in man-days in May.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 23:47 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

Officials informed that so far 9.46 crore man-days have been used and more than 48.70 lakh people in over 26 lakh families have been employed in Chhattisgarh. (Photo Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

Union rural development ministry has agreed to increase man-days under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA) for Chhattisgarh, officials said on Friday.

As per a press note issued by the Chhattisgarh government, the Central government gave the approval for these man-days on Friday. The Chhattisgarh government had earlier written to the Centre and demanded additional man-days.

“Now the total target for financial year 2020-21 will be 15 crore man-days which was earlier 13.50 crore. This decision was taken during a meeting of the state panchayat department and Union panchayat officials via video conferencing,” said the state government.

Officials further informed that so far 9.46 crore man-days have been used and more than 48.70 lakh people in over 26 lakh families have been employed in Chhattisgarh.



“About 79,000 families have received over 100 day employment,” the statement claimed.

The state minister had said that a minimum of 200 days should be mandated with prompt payment.

In normal times, Chhattisgarh has an average of 32 to 36 workdays per card which has a limit of 100 days. About 3% job card holders do 100 days. Hence for the really needy and marginalised, it is a just requirement to be provided 200 days’ option, the minister stated.

