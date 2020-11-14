Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh govt looks to crack down on staffers with fake certificates

Chhattisgarh govt looks to crack down on staffers with fake certificates

The state’s general administration department said a high-level panel constituted to look into the matter submitted a report last week and highlighted 926 cases of fake caste certificates from 2000 to 2020.

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 11:12 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

General administration department secretary DD Singh said they have the list of officials, who got their jobs on the basis of fake certificates, and action in these cases has started (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Chhattisgarh government has started a process for sacking government officials, who allegedly got their jobs on the basis of fake caste certificates.

The state’s general administration department said a high-level panel constituted to look into the matter submitted a report last week and highlighted 926 cases of fake caste certificates from 2000 to 2020.

“Out of these 926 cases, 659 cases were resolved after investigation, and in the remaining 267 cases, the certificates were found fake between 2000 to 2020. In the last two years, 75 cases have been found to be fake,” the panel said in its report.

General administration department secretary DD Singh said they have the list of officials, who got their jobs on the basis of fake certificates, and action in these cases has started.

“We have started a review of these cases and action will be initiated,” said Singh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘India proud of our forces who protect our nation courageously’, PM Modi tells soldiers in Jaisalmer
Nov 14, 2020 11:37 IST
US aims to immunise 20 million in Dec, WHO says trust in vaccines vital
Nov 14, 2020 10:39 IST
Covid-19: Deaths, cases breaking global records
Nov 14, 2020 04:18 IST
India records 44,684 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 8.77 million
Nov 14, 2020 09:59 IST

latest news

‘They kept me waiting’: Controversy erupts over Gibbs’ commentary gig
Nov 14, 2020 11:36 IST
‘India proud of our forces who protect our nation courageously’, PM Modi tells soldiers in Jaisalmer
Nov 14, 2020 11:37 IST
Brazil win but preparing for “war” against Uruguay
Nov 14, 2020 11:31 IST
Coastal road: BMC pays Rs 150.33 crore for marine biodiversity conservation
Nov 14, 2020 11:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.