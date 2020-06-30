Chhattisgarh govt orders probe into youth’s suicide attempt outside CM’s residence

The Chhattisgarh government has ordered probe into the suicide attempt by a youth outside CM’s residence. (Representational Photo )

The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday ordered a magisterial inquiry into an incident of suicide attempt by a youth outside the chief minister’s residence in Raipur on Monday, said an official statement.

The collector of Dhamtari district issued the inquiry based on a preliminary inquiry report and appointed the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Dhamtari as the investigating officer. The investigation report is to be submitted in a month, the statement said.

On Monday, a 27-year-old resident of Dhamtari district went to CM’s residence and insisted on meeting chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. Suddenly, he poured petrol on himself, which he was carrying in a small bottle, and set himself on fire. The CM’s security staff immediately rushed to save him and took him to a hospital. The man sustained 40 % burn injuries and is admitted in a government hospital in Raipur.

The statement by Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday said the key points of magisterial inquiry will be in what circumstances this incident happened, was there any motivation behind the act, why and with whom he came to Raipur, and if he was mentally unbalanced then why did the family members not attempt treatment.

On Monday, the police officials had said the man’s action could have stemmed from his inability to make a YouTube film. They said that he was a writer and had given an application to the village panchayat for making a YouTube film.

The Chhattisgarh public relations department after speaking to his family, had claimed on Monday that he was mentally unstable for the past two years.

“He owns 2 acres of land in his village and possesses a job card under the employment guarantee scheme. He even had worked for 11 days last month under the scheme and had given an application to village panchayat for making a YouTube film,” the department said in a statement.

The man’s wife, however, denied that her husband was mentally unstable.

“We are suffering from an acute financial crisis due to which my husband was very worried. He is not mentally unstable,” she said while speaking to reporters in Dhamtari on Monday.

The incident prompted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to target the Congress government saying it has “failed to help the state’s youth.”