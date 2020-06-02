Sections
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh govt revises order in which forest dept was made nodal agency for implementing FRA

Chhattisgarh govt revises order in which forest dept was made nodal agency for implementing FRA

Raipur: Chhattisgarh government has issued a revised order and withdrew an earlier directive, issued last week, where the forest department was designated as the nodal agency for the implementation of...

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 15:45 IST

By Ritesh Mishra,

Raipur: Chhattisgarh government has issued a revised order and withdrew an earlier directive, issued last week, where the forest department was designated as the nodal agency for the implementation of community forest resource rights under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.

Last Friday, an order was issued by the state government’s general administration department (GAD), which was opposed by the state’s tribal rights activists, claiming it is illegal under the Act to make the forest department as the nodal agency.

“A revised order was issued on Monday. Now, the forest department has been entrusted with the responsibility to coordinate with the tribal affairs department in the implementation of the Act,” said Rakesh Chaturvedi, principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF), Chhattisgarh.

The tribal rights activists have welcomed the state government’s revised order.



Alok Shukla, convener, Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan, a pressure group, said the state government’s revised order upholds the basic spirit of the Act and respects democratic values.

Earlier last Saturday, the state government had also issued a press release. “Community members will be given community forest rights for the conservation of forests. Forest dwellers will be allowed to manage the proper use of trees. The state forest department has been made the nodal department as far as community forest resource rights under the Act is concerned,” the release had said.

However, Section 11 of the Act clearly states that the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs is the nodal agency for the implementation of all provisions of the legislation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

WWE Raw results: Did Rey Mysterio announce retirement?
Jun 02, 2020 15:50 IST
Chhattisgarh govt revises order in which forest dept was made nodal agency for implementing FRA
Jun 02, 2020 15:45 IST
Covid-19 reaches Delhi LG Anil Baijal’s office, 13 test positive
Jun 02, 2020 15:47 IST
Malaika, Kajol share lockdown mood, Sunny Leone enjoys day out with giraffe
Jun 02, 2020 15:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.