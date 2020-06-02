Chhattisgarh govt revises order in which forest dept was made nodal agency for implementing FRA

Raipur: Chhattisgarh government has issued a revised order and withdrew an earlier directive, issued last week, where the forest department was designated as the nodal agency for the implementation of community forest resource rights under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.

Last Friday, an order was issued by the state government’s general administration department (GAD), which was opposed by the state’s tribal rights activists, claiming it is illegal under the Act to make the forest department as the nodal agency.

“A revised order was issued on Monday. Now, the forest department has been entrusted with the responsibility to coordinate with the tribal affairs department in the implementation of the Act,” said Rakesh Chaturvedi, principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF), Chhattisgarh.

The tribal rights activists have welcomed the state government’s revised order.

Alok Shukla, convener, Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan, a pressure group, said the state government’s revised order upholds the basic spirit of the Act and respects democratic values.

Earlier last Saturday, the state government had also issued a press release. “Community members will be given community forest rights for the conservation of forests. Forest dwellers will be allowed to manage the proper use of trees. The state forest department has been made the nodal department as far as community forest resource rights under the Act is concerned,” the release had said.

However, Section 11 of the Act clearly states that the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs is the nodal agency for the implementation of all provisions of the legislation.