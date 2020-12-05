Chhattisgarh govt to procure 52 forest produce items

Sections
Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 14:41 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

The Chhattisgarh government will now procure 52 forests produces in the state with an increase of seven new ones, officials said on Saturday.

“The seven new minor forest produces that were added to the list of forest produces procured at minimum support price by state government includes Kusmi seed, Reetha fruit (dry), Shikakai, Satavar roots, Kaju Guthli, Malkangani seeds, and Mahul leaves,” said forest minister Mohammad Akbar.

