Chhattisgarh hockey academy gets nod from SAI, sports excellence centre to come up in Bilaspur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh has added a new chapter in the development of sports in the state. (PTI)

For the very first time after the formation of an independent state, a residential hockey academy will be started soon in Raipur. Additionally, an ‘excellence centre’ is going to start in Bahtarai Bilaspur, turning the long-cherished dreams of Chhattisgarh players into reality.

Under the Khelo India Scheme, a proposal for a residential hockey academy at Raipur and an ‘excellence center’ for athletic, wrestling and swimming at Bilaspur was sent to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) by the department of sports and youth welfare. The approval for both has been received by the state.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has added a new chapter in the development of sports in the state by taking the concept of Gadbo Nava Chhattisgarh into the playgrounds. He has enlivened the concept of holistic development, with the all-round development of children, especially the ones who share a special bond with sports.

Efforts are now being made to embark on the realisation of ‘Gadbo Nava Chhattisgarh’ in the field of sports to enhance the sports talent of the youth of the state and to provide the appropriate training. Earlier, a proposal was sent to the Sports Authority of India for archery which has also been accepted.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Sports minister Umesh Patel congratulated players, sports coaches and officials and employees of the State Sports and Youth Welfare Department after receiving approval from the SAI.

The Chhattisgarh Sports Development Authority has been constituted by CM Baghel for the maintenance of available sports infrastructure and operation of residential sports academies in the state of Chhattisgarh.

The selection program for the hockey academy to be started in Raipur is being prepared by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare. All the facilities like hostel, school, kit, food and the residential academy will be made available to the trainee players selected for residential academy.

Athletic, swimming and wrestling are the three major sports that have been selected for the excellence centre r to be started in Bahtarai Bilaspur. Sports and Youth Welfare Department is taking action to create new posts of trainers across the state. The MoU will soon be signed between the Sports Authority of India and the Sports and Youth Welfare Department of the state government for Chhattisgarh Hockey Academy Raipur.

Two well-equipped hockey stadiums of international level have already been established in Raipur. The Sports Authority of India and the team of sports experts of Khelo India visited the Raipur Hockey Academy and availed information regarding the sports infrastructure and facilities available there.

