Sections
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh IAS officer accused of rape suspended

Chhattisgarh IAS officer accused of rape suspended

He was recently transferred as director of land records department in Raipur from Janjgir-Champa on May 26.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 14:31 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Raipur

A press note issued by Janjgir-Champa administration also said that the IAS officer had also allegedly threatened the woman he will terminate her husband from service. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in Chhattisgarh was suspended on Thursday after he was accused of raping a 33-year-old woman in Janjgir-Champa district of the state.

The general administration department said in an order that the 2007-batch IAS officer has been placed under suspension with “immediate effect”.

The IAS officer was booked on Wednesday for allegedly raping the woman on May 15 during his tenure as the Janjgir-Champa collector.

He was recently transferred as director of land records department in Raipur from Janjgir-Champa on May 26.



The woman has alleged in her complaint that the officer, then the collector of Janjgir-Champa, sexually exploited her inside his office and sent obscene messages to her.

A press note issued by Janjgir-Champa administration also said that the IAS officer had also allegedly threatened the woman he will terminate her husband from service.

A case was registered against the IAS officer under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 B (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We have registered a case on the complaint of the woman and investigation has started,” DM Awasthi, the director general of police (DGP), said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chhattisgarh IAS officer accused of rape suspended
Jun 05, 2020 14:31 IST
Take pledge to conserve biodiversity: Jharkhand CM Hemat Soren
Jun 05, 2020 14:29 IST
Never believed in any kind of disparity:Yuvraj apologises for Chahal remark
Jun 05, 2020 14:36 IST
‘Started to get real sick’: UFC champion says she had Covid-19 symptoms
Jun 05, 2020 14:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.