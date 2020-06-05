Chhattisgarh IAS officer accused of rape suspended

A press note issued by Janjgir-Champa administration also said that the IAS officer had also allegedly threatened the woman he will terminate her husband from service. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in Chhattisgarh was suspended on Thursday after he was accused of raping a 33-year-old woman in Janjgir-Champa district of the state.

The general administration department said in an order that the 2007-batch IAS officer has been placed under suspension with “immediate effect”.

The IAS officer was booked on Wednesday for allegedly raping the woman on May 15 during his tenure as the Janjgir-Champa collector.

He was recently transferred as director of land records department in Raipur from Janjgir-Champa on May 26.

The woman has alleged in her complaint that the officer, then the collector of Janjgir-Champa, sexually exploited her inside his office and sent obscene messages to her.

A case was registered against the IAS officer under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 B (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We have registered a case on the complaint of the woman and investigation has started,” DM Awasthi, the director general of police (DGP), said.