Chhattisgarh launches social security scheme for tendupatta collectors

About 12.5 lakh tendupatta labourers’ families will be benefitted because of the new social security scheme.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 16:14 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

Each district authority has been instructed to process the claims within a month and the financial aid will be directly credited to the bank account of a tendupatta collector. (HT file photo)

The Bhupesh Baghel-led Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday launched a social security scheme for tendupatta collectors in the name of the slain Congress leader Mahendra Karma, who was killed by the outlawed Communist Party of India (CPI)-Maoist rebels in May 2013, to provide financial aid to the family of collectors after their death.

The government said that Saheed Mahendra Karma Tendupatta Sangrahak Samajik Suraksha Yojana would provide a one-time financial aid of Rs 2 lakh to the nominee, or the heir in case of normal death of the head of the registered tendupatta labourer of a family.

“It is a social security scheme under which we will provide Rs 4 lakh to the family members in case of death due to accident or permanent disability caused because of the accident,” said Rakesh Chaturvedi, principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF), Chhattisgarh.



The state forest department and Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce Cooperatives Union Limited (CSMFPCUL) have jointly launched the scheme to provide social security to the labourers’ families engaged in tendupatta collection.

CSMFPCUL authorities have been entrusted with the responsibility to implement the scheme.

Each district authority has been instructed to process the claims within a month and the financial aid will be directly credited to the bank account of a tendupatta collector.

The Congress government has also increased the tendupatta collection wage rate from Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,000 per standard sack since it came to power in end-2018 after 15 uninterrupted years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule.

However, the Chhattisgarh unit of the BJP took potshots at the Congress government.

The BJP claimed that the insurance scheme for tendupatta labourers was stopped by the “careless Congress government”.

“The careless Congress government stopped the insurance scheme for the tendupatta labourers that was introduced during the BJP rule. The Baghel government has been forced to start its new social scheme because of the pressure from our party leaders,” said Ajay Chandrakar, an ex-BJP minister.

