Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh: Man arrested for raping minor girl in moving car

Chhattisgarh: Man arrested for raping minor girl in moving car

A case has been registered; hunt is on for the other two accused

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 10:19 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times Raipur

Representational Image.

The Chhattisgarh police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in a moving car along with three others in Raipur last week.

“We have arrested the main accused Himanshu Gupta and raids to arrest the other two accused are going on,” said police superintendent Ajay Yadav.

Yadav said they immediately registered a case and launched a hunt for the accused.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Tunnels, drones part of Pakistan’s strategy to keep Jammu sector active
Nov 24, 2020 09:01 IST
How Tamil Nadu is bracing for Cyclone Nivar
Nov 24, 2020 09:45 IST
BSF steps up patrols along Pak border, looks for more terror tunnels
Nov 24, 2020 06:09 IST
Nifty 50 breaks 13,000 level on vaccine optimism
Nov 24, 2020 09:52 IST

latest news

India records 37,975 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Nov 24, 2020 10:18 IST
Diabetic eye disease associated with five-fold risk of severe Covid-19
Nov 24, 2020 10:18 IST
‘Rahane shouldn’t try to be like Kohli in his absence’
Nov 24, 2020 10:15 IST
Gold price falls again, silver rate down as well
Nov 24, 2020 10:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.