Chhattisgarh: Man arrested for raping minor girl in moving car

The Chhattisgarh police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in a moving car along with three others in Raipur last week.

“We have arrested the main accused Himanshu Gupta and raids to arrest the other two accused are going on,” said police superintendent Ajay Yadav.

Yadav said they immediately registered a case and launched a hunt for the accused.