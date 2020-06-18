Sections
Home / Dehradun / Chhattisgarh: Man commits suicide at Gayatri Parivar ashram in Haridwar

Chhattisgarh: Man commits suicide at Gayatri Parivar ashram in Haridwar

The volunteer belonged to Chhattisgarh and had been living in the Haridwar ashram with his wife since 1996

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 12:32 IST

By Kalyan Das, Hindustan Times Dehradun

The body was sent for an autopsy and probe is underway. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 45-year-old man working as a volunteer with the All World Gayatri Family (AWGF) allegedly committed suicide by hanging in the spiritual organisation’s ashram at Shantikunj in Haridwar, police said on Thursday.

The volunteer belonged to Chhattisgarh and had been living in the ashram with his wife since 1996, police said.

Amarjeet Singh, the officer in-charge of Kotwali police station, said: “The man was staying there with his wife and had no children. He was found hanging in his accommodation inside the ashram at 8am on Wednesday.

“His wife was the one who first spotted him hanging and then informed others at the ashram. They then informed police, who soon reached there and initiated a probe.”



Singh said police found a suicide note when they checked the man’s mobile phone.

“In the suicide note, he said nobody is responsible for his suicide. He also asked the ashram’s people to help his wife. He also said he didn’t tell anything to anyone,” Singh added.

The body was sent for an autopsy. “A probe is on and the reason behind his suicide will be ascertained soon,” said Singh.

AWGF, popularly known as Gayatri Parivar, has been in the spotlight for the past few weeks as its head, Pranav Pandya, was booked by police after he was accused of rape by a woman from Chhattisgarh. A separate investigation is underway in that case and Pandya has got anticipatory bail to prevent his arrest. Pandya has also rejected the allegations.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Who sent unarmed soldiers and why?’: Rahul Gandhi on Ladakh face-off
Jun 18, 2020 12:53 IST
Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation establishes $12M grant fund
Jun 18, 2020 12:50 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Amit Shah holds another important meet on Covid-19 situation in Delhi and all the latest news
Jun 18, 2020 12:48 IST
30-year-old man shot dead in Amritsar’s Jandiala Guru town
Jun 18, 2020 12:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.