Chhattisgarh Maoist with Rs 2 lakh reward on him surrenders before Odisha police

Mahadev Madkami, a resident of Kankerapra village of Dantewada in Chhattisgarh was involved in many incidents of assault and exchange of fire with security forces and destruction of government properties. (Image used for representation). (HT PHOTO.)

A Maoist carrying a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, and involved in several incidents of violence, surrendered before the police in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Sunday.

Mahadev Madkami, a resident of Kankerapra village of Dantewada in Chhattisgarh, and involved in many incidents of assault and killing of civilians, exchange of fire with security forces and destruction of government properties, surrendered before Malkangiri SP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo.

Madkami had joined the Maoists in 2015 and was in the protection team of Chaitu, who was in-charge of the Darva division of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee. Since December 2019, he was working in the Mahupadar local squad.

The Malkangiri SP said Madkami was active in Malkangiri and nearby areas and had decided to give up the path of violence as he was disillusioned by Maoist leaders. “He saw various developmental activities being undertaken by the government in this area and realized the futility of the violent path before deciding to join the mainstream of society,” the SP said.

With the surrender of Madkami, the number of surrenders in Odisha increased to 20 this year. Among the Maoists who surrendered this year were Kamlyu Beti alias Kamlu, the Kanger Ghati area committee secretary of Darva division under Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee in Chhattisgarh. Last year, nearly 13 Maoists had surrendered in Odisha state.