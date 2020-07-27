Chhattisgarh: Maoists open fire on CAF camp , one jawan killed

Chhattisgarh Police has launched a combing operation of the jungle after the attack on the CAF camp. (AP file photo. Representative image)

A constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF), who was deployed as a security guard at a CAF camp, was killed by two outlawed Communist Party of India (CPI) (Maoist) rebels in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Monday.

Police said that Maoists fired two rounds of bullets at the jawan and the CAF camp that falls under the jurisdiction of Chhote Dongar police station in the district and decamped inside the adjoining dense jungle.

Chhattisgarh Police has launched a combing operation of the jungle after the attack on the CAF camp.

Constable Jitendra Bakde, who belonged to 22 Battalion of CAF, lost his life in the attack, the police said.

“Preliminary information has revealed that two Maoists attacked the CAF camp. They have escaped to the jungle after the incident,” said Sunderaj P, inspector-general (I-G) of police, Bastar.

Chhattisgarh Police data showed that 26 security personnel and 20 Maoists were killed between January and June 30, including in the left-wing extremism (LWE)-hit Bastar division and also in districts under the newly-formed MMC (Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh) division.

In 2018 and 2019, 35 and 12 security personnel, respectively, were killed in Chhattisgarh following encounters with the Naxals.

Security has been stepped up in the Maoist-hit districts of the state, particularly in the seven districts of the Bastar division such as Dantewada, Bijapur, Bastar, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Sukma, and Kanker because of the martyrs’ week that the rebels observe in the memory of their slain leaders between July 28 and August 4.