Sections
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh: Maoists open fire on CAF camp , one jawan killed

Chhattisgarh: Maoists open fire on CAF camp , one jawan killed

Constable Jitendra Bakde, who belonged to 22 Battalion of CAF, lost his life in the attack, the police said.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 14:06 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

Chhattisgarh Police has launched a combing operation of the jungle after the attack on the CAF camp. (AP file photo. Representative image)

A constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF), who was deployed as a security guard at a CAF camp, was killed by two outlawed Communist Party of India (CPI) (Maoist) rebels in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Monday.

Police said that Maoists fired two rounds of bullets at the jawan and the CAF camp that falls under the jurisdiction of Chhote Dongar police station in the district and decamped inside the adjoining dense jungle.

Chhattisgarh Police has launched a combing operation of the jungle after the attack on the CAF camp.

Constable Jitendra Bakde, who belonged to 22 Battalion of CAF, lost his life in the attack, the police said.



“Preliminary information has revealed that two Maoists attacked the CAF camp. They have escaped to the jungle after the incident,” said Sunderaj P, inspector-general (I-G) of police, Bastar.

Chhattisgarh Police data showed that 26 security personnel and 20 Maoists were killed between January and June 30, including in the left-wing extremism (LWE)-hit Bastar division and also in districts under the newly-formed MMC (Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh) division.

In 2018 and 2019, 35 and 12 security personnel, respectively, were killed in Chhattisgarh following encounters with the Naxals.

Security has been stepped up in the Maoist-hit districts of the state, particularly in the seven districts of the Bastar division such as Dantewada, Bijapur, Bastar, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Sukma, and Kanker because of the martyrs’ week that the rebels observe in the memory of their slain leaders between July 28 and August 4.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Three persons get buried in debris due to landslide in Pithoragarh, rescue operations on
Jul 27, 2020 14:53 IST
‘BCCI withdrawing women’s team from England tour not negligence’
Jul 27, 2020 14:45 IST
Heavy rains cause severe waterlogging, traffic jams in parts of Mumbai
Jul 27, 2020 14:44 IST
Missing Covid-19 patient found dead 24 hours after ‘walking’ out of UP hospital
Jul 27, 2020 14:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.