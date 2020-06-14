Sections
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh police arrest local BJP leader for supplying a tractor to Maoists in Dantewada

Chhattisgarh police arrest local BJP leader for supplying a tractor to Maoists in Dantewada

The SP said that the accused was under suspicion for the last six months as he was earlier found engaged in supplying goods and other items to Maoists.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 15:41 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

Both the accused purchased the tractor from Geedam (Dantewada) and when on Saturday, Usendi was going to deliver it to Ajay Alami; he was arrested in Barsoor. (FILE PHOTO.)

The Chhattisgarh police arrested a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader along with another person in Dantewada district for allegedly helping Maoists of Bastar region.

According to the police, the vice-president of BJP in Dantewada district, Jagat Pujari along with one Ramesh Usendi was supplying goods and other items to the Maoists of Abujmaad. They were arrested on Saturday.

“The accused is a resident of Barsoor and is vice-president of the district unit of BJP. Ramesh Usendi was also arrested and the police have booked them under sections of the Chhattisgarh Jan Surakhsha Adhiniyam. More sections could be added during the course of investigation,” Superintendent of Police (SP), Dantewada, Abhishek Pallav told HT.

The SP further said that the accused was under suspicion for the last six months as he was earlier found engaged in supplying goods and other items to Maoists.



“Since Maoists are suffering from an acute crisis of ration during lockdown, they have decided to grow paddy in Abujmaad region. Subsequently, Maoists contacted Jagat Pujari and asked him to buy a tractor for them. The BJP leader told Maoists that he will not buy a tractor in his name because he will become the target of the police .A senior Maoist cadre, Ajay Alami, then told Pujari about Usendi, who will help him to buy the tractor and the tractor will be in Usendi’s name,” said the SP.

Both the accused purchased the tractor from Geedam (Dantewada) and when on Saturday, Usendi was going to deliver it to Ajay Alami; he was arrested in Barsoor.

“Usendi confessed that Pujari helped him in purchasing the tractor on the instruction of Maoist Ajay Alami and further investigation is going on,” said Pallav.

Meanwhile, district BJP President, Chaitram Attami speaking to Hindustan Times said that Pujari was appointed as district vice-president about five years ago.

“I don’t know the details of the case but action will be taken and a senior leader of BJP will convey it to him,” said Attami.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘No question of reimposing lockdown’: Karnataka minister refutes speculations
Jun 14, 2020 15:56 IST
MP: Man bludgeons wife to death in front of their 6 children
Jun 14, 2020 15:54 IST
A ‘books on wheels’ store comes to rescue students amid Covid-19 crisis
Jun 14, 2020 15:52 IST
Amit Shah transfers 4 IAS officers to Delhi to fight Covid-19 pandemic
Jun 14, 2020 15:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.