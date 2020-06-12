Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh Police ramps up Covid-19 testing after 8 cops found positive

Chhattisgarh Police ramps up Covid-19 testing after 8 cops found positive

Director general of police DM Awasthi said around 5,000 tests have been conducted, including rapid tests, and some reports are pending.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 16:21 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

Police personnel returning from leave will have to undergo home quarantine, while personnel of central police forces coming back from leave are being sent into institutional quarantine for a fortnight. (PTI)

Chhattisgarh Police has ramped up testing for Covid-19 among personnel deployed in quarantine centres and containment zones across the state after eight policemen tested positive for the Coronavirus in four districts in 10 days.

Director general of police DM Awasthi said around 5,000 tests have been conducted, including rapid tests, and some reports are pending.

“Police personnel are working day and night in quarantine centres and containment zones, risking their health, and hence continuous testing is going on,” he said.

According to figures from the police department, three policemen tested positive in Raipur district, two each in Mungeli and Surajpur districts and one in Durg district.



Police personnel returning from leave will have to undergo home quarantine, while personnel of central police forces coming back from leave are being sent into institutional quarantine for a fortnight.

State health secretary Niharika Barik Singh has written to senior officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Services Selection Board (SSB) to ensure compliance with quarantine protocols.

Officials said directions have been issued that whenever personnel return to Chhattisgarh from some other state, authorities must ensure they are compulsorily quarantined for 14 days. Information about them should be given to district collectors and health tests must be conducted on them.

“Arrangements for institutional quarantine have been made by the central forces deployed in Chhattisgarh and the protocol is strictly followed,” said Awasthi.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Four die due to Covid-19 in Rajasthan
Jun 12, 2020 16:50 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Congress attacks BJP ahead of Rajya Sabha election and all the latest news
Jun 12, 2020 16:50 IST
Maison founder Gaurav Bhatia’s Mumbai home is an Indophile’s ode to a fantastical universe
Jun 12, 2020 16:48 IST
Did Captain America predict the coronavirus in 2011? Screengrab goes viral
Jun 12, 2020 16:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.