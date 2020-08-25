Chhattisgarh Police register rape case against former director of medical education

Chhattisgarh Police have booked former Director of Medical Education (DME) for allegedly raping a woman in the pretext of providing her a job, police officials said on Tuesday. Raipur Police booked Dr SL Adile on the basis of the statement of a complainant in Mahila Thana on Monday and started a probe.

“The complainant, in her statement, alleged that the accused had raped her on the pretext of offering her a job in 2018. We have registered a case under section 376 and probe as started,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Yadav told HT.

On August 22, Raipur Police claimed having received a complaint of rape against Dr Adile. The victim was a resident of Kanker district and the case was transferred to Mahila Thana for further investigation. Dr Adile was unavailable for a comment despite repeated attempts by Hindustan Times.

On August 22, state health minister TS Singh Deo ended the extension given to Adile, saying that the health department had received serious complaints against him. Dr Adile was on an extension after his retirement.

“When the law department asked for a consent for his prosecution in a case pending with Bilaspur high court, we agreed,” Deo had said.

The minister further said that in another case relating to the purchase of items for Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital there was a complaint of financial irregularities against Adile.

“Taking cognizance, I asked senior officials to end Dr Adile’s extension,” Deo had said.