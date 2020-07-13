Chhattisgarh police seize huge cache of ammo, wireless sets from Maoist hideouts

The seizures were made in the in the jungles of Rajnandgaon district. (Representative image/HT PHOTO)

RAIPUR : Chhattisgarh police have seized a huge cache of ammunition, detonators and wireless sets from Maoist storage dumps in the jungles of Rajnandgaon district which comes under the Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone of CPI (Maoist).

Police also claimed, on Monday, to have found a diary of Dipak Teltumbade, a Central Committee Member (CCM), of CPI (Maoist ) , who is also in charge of MMC, which reveals important strategies and planning of the left wing ultras.

The seizures were made on Sunday after the interrogation of Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) of MMC, David, who was arrested by police after he was injured in an encounter in Rajnandgaon on June 30.

“During the interrogation he told us about three dumps of Maoists. We made a team and recoveries were made between Dhobedalli, Mangikholi and Chhuipani villages under Gatapar police station,” said Superintendent of police, Rajnandgaon, Jitendra Shukla.

The SP further said that police also seized two steel boxes containing 975 live cartridges for various weapons such as AK-47 rifles, 9 mm pistols, self loading rifles (SLR), six detonators, 12 walkie-talkie sets, charger clips and a diary of Dipak Teltumbade, a Central Committee Member (CCM) were seized.

The Maoists have built a new red corridor in the tri-junction of three states -- Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone in 2016-17. Many documents that have been seized suggest Maoist are continuously moving in that area to strengthen the new zone and recruitment for the area was also being carried out.

Senior officers of Chhattisgarh believe that there are about 200 armed Maoists in the Vistaar Dalam of the MMC zone, who are trying to establish their grip. The new zone is said to be a refuge of hard core Maoists of Bastar and other regions. Most of the cadres in this region were recruited from South Bastar, police said.