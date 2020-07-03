Chhattisgarh ranks second in creating jobs for MGNREGA cardholder families

The Central government has approved a labour budget of 13.50 crore man-days for Chhattisgarh in the current financial year. (PTI PHOTO.)

The Chhattisgarh government has claimed that 41 percent of the total number of families which got 100-days of employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the country is from Chhattisgarh.

As per official data released by the state government, in the month of April, May and June, a total of 55,981 families were provided employment for 100 days in the state while the total number of families receiving 100 days of employment in the country is 1,37,365.

In the first three months of the year, the state created 8,84,50,000 man-days of employment under MGNREGA

“In the current financial year, Chhattisgarh holds second rank in terms of creating employment against the target given for generating employment. Total 66 percent of the target for the year has been achieved within the first trimester,” said a senior IAS officer posted with the Panchayat and Rural Development department.

The figures suggest that Maoist-affected districts have performed better in providing employment to people in rural areas. The top five districts to provide maximum employment against the target in the state are from Bastar Division. A total of 10 districts of the state have completed more than 70% of the work under sanctioned labour budget for the year.

Maoist-affected Narayanpur district is at the forefront of providing employment against the target in the state and 84 percent of the target has been achieved there.

Nine other districts of the state have also completed more than 70 percent work including Sukma 78 percent, Bijapur 77 percent, Bastar 74 percent, Kondagaon and Raigarh 73 percent each, Kanker and Dantewada 72 percent each, Korba and Gariaband 71 percent each. The remaining 18 districts have also created more than 60 percent employment.

“Despite the lockdown due to Covid-19, work under MGNREGA was started to provide direct employment to a large number of villagers. These MGNREGA works have played an important role in supporting the rural economy under the adverse circumstances. We are also demanding to increase the man-days from 100 to 200 and I have written three times to the Centre in this regard,” said Panchayat and Rural Development Minister, TS Singhdeo.

The Central government has approved a labour budget of 13.50 crore man-days for Chhattisgarh in the current financial year.