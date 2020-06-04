Chhattisgarh recorded 86 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, biggest single-day spike

As per the bulletin, a total of 19 patients were discharged from different Covid-19 hospitals and medical college hospitals of the state. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Chhattisgarh recorded a total of 86 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday which is the biggest spike in a single day in the state ever since the first case was detected on March 18.

The state health department released a Covid-19 bulletin on Thursday morning claiming that 52 new Covid-19 cases were detected on Wednesday late night and that the total tally of Covid-19 cases has jumped to 680 in the state.

“The new cases included a government doctor posted in Janjgir Champa district of the state,” the bulletin stated.

The health officials further said that out of these new cases, 20 were reported from Janjgir-Champa district, 12 from Mahasamund, six from Jashpur, four from Baloda Bazar, three from Balod, two each case from Durg, Rajnandgaon and Raipur districts while one case came from Raigarh.

“Many of these cases are of migrant labourers who have returned to the state in last few days while some cases were of students who came from Delhi,” said a senior health officer.

As per the bulletin, a total of 19 patients were discharged from different Covid-19 hospitals and medical college hospitals of the state.

Till now, Chhattisgarh has reported 2 deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, a 55-year-old woman hailing from Durg district tested positive for Covid-19 after her death at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur.